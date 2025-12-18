Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Conduct Fearless & Transparent Polls On 15th January, Says CSMC Commissioner G Sreekanth | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “It is the responsibility of every officer to conduct fearless, transparent, and peaceful Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) elections, to be held on January 15, 2026,” said Municipal Commissioner and Administrator G Sreekanth.

He was addressing the joint pre-election meeting of CSMC, the Police Commissionerate, and the Election Returning Office on Wednesday. Commissioner of Police Praveen Pawar, DCP Pankaj Atulkar, Additional Municipal Commissioner Ranjeet Patil, Kalpita Pimple, all Assistant Election Returning Officers (ARO), and others were present.



The review of the entire election process was taken during the meeting, which included the number and locations of polling booths, arrangements for the counting centres, redressal of complaints regarding violations of the Model Code of Conduct, security arrangements on polling day, and other matters.



Sreekanth, while directing the officers, said that basic facilities like drinking water, fans, ramps for divyangs and senior citizens, mandaps as required, toilets, and lighting arrangements should be made at all polling booths. Any discrepancies found at the booths should be resolved immediately. It is the collective responsibility of all officers to conduct the election fearlessly, transparently, and peacefully, while remaining within the ambit of the law, he said.





CP Pawar added that the final list of polling booths should be provided to the police department as soon as it is finalised so that the department can plan strict police bandobast during the polls. Mobile phones will be completely banned in the booths to maintain confidentiality and discipline. An arrangement 100 metres away from the booths will be made to deposit the phones, he said.



The officers were also directed to make arrangements for CCTV cameras, webcasting, and the use of the latest technology to maintain credibility and transparency.