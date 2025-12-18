 Gandhi Shilp Bazar Draws Crowds In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Thursday, December 18, 2025, 07:42 PM IST
article-image
Gandhi Shilp Bazar Draws Crowds In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Balnath Gramin Vikas Mahila Bahuuddeshiya Sanstha, Beed, under the marketing assistance and service scheme of the Ministry of Textiles and the Handicrafts Commissioner’s Office, has organised the Gandhi Shilp Bazar (handicraft exhibition) at Patidar Bhavan, Jalna Road, between December 16 and 22. The residents have given a good response to the exhibition.

The exhibition was inaugurated by the vice president of the Garware Community Centre, Anil Bhalerao. New India Insurance Company official Milind Damodare, Handicrafts Commissioner Aman Kumar Jain, Assistant Director of the India Tourism Department Malati Datta, Chief Medical Officer Dr Rupali Kaderekar and others were present.

Artisans from West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, New Delhi, Rajasthan and other states have exhibited their products for sale at the exhibition. Many handloom weavers have also participated in the exhibition. Dilip Khanderai, Ajay Shendge and their troupe presented traditional cultural programmes, including Ganesh Vandana, Kathak, Odissi and other art forms.

Follow us on

