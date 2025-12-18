Pune Records Coldest December First Half In A Decade | Anand Chaini

As per India Meteorological Department (IMD) data, Pune city has recorded its coldest first fortnight of Dec in a decade, while also witnessing the highest number of single-digit minimum temperature nights during the December period since 2014.

Reportedly, the mean minimum temperature from Dec 1-15 stood at 10.66°C. “The unusually cold period is due to persistent northerly and northwesterly winds, clear night skies and low humidity levels, which together enhanced radiational cooling and led to sharp overnight temperature drops,” IMD officials told ToI.

Daily minimum temperature records showed that Pune logged at least seven single-digit minimums from Dec 9-15, with temperatures dipping to 8.9°C on Dec 9, 8.4°C on Dec 10, 7.9°C on Dec 11, 8.3°C on Dec 12, 8.8°C on Dec 13, 9.4°C on Dec 14 and 9°C on Dec 15.

Below 10°C nights in the first half of Dec has not been recorded in the city in the last decade. Previous years show just five single-digit nights in 2016, two in 2022, and one each in 2018 and 2024 (Dec 1-15 period).

An expert from the Vagaries of Weather blog told ToI, “The average minimum temperature of 10.66°C from Dec 1-15 this year is sharply lower than all corresponding periods over the past decade.”

“The unusually low minimum temperatures in Pune could be explained only by prevailing synoptic weather systems. A strong anti-cyclonic circulation at the mid-tropospheric level had persisted for several days, with its location over Gujarat, bringing cold and dry northerly winds across large parts of central India,” said an IMD official.