Pune VIDEO: Leopard Spotted In Keshavnagar's Alcon Silverleaf Society | Videoscreen grab

In yet another incident, a Leopard was spotted in Keshavnagar’s Alcon Silverleaf Society on December 18 at 4 AM. After the presence of a big cat was confirmed in the CCTV footage, and when residents approached for help, the police arrived at the spot. However, Forest officials have yet to reveal further information about the incident.

Moreover, another video from Pune's Alandi is going viral on social media, showing a leopard running amok in an open land in broad daylight. The video, captured by residents from their rooftops, is reportedly from Tuesday and from the Vadgaon Road area in Alandi.

Pune VIDEO: Leopard Spotted In Keshavnagar's Alcon Silverleaf Society pic.twitter.com/KEFs7UQ1h3 — Momentum News (@kshubhamjourno) December 18, 2025

As seen in the video, a few residents are chasing the leopard as it flees at a fast pace, before it is seen entering a residential area. This incident has created a sense of fear among the residents of Alandi, which is one of the most popular pilgrimage sites in Maharashtra.

Read Also MPs Demand Reconsideration Of Nashik-Pune Railway Route Via Shirdi

Meanwhile, an eight-year-old boy was killed by a leopard in Pune’s Junnar taluka on Monday. The big cat, hiding in the bushes, pounced on Rohit Kapare at a farm while his mother was working nearby in Mangrul Pargaon village. Forest officials said they have sought permission to eliminate the feline involved in the attack.

The Junnar forest division reportedly has more than 1,000 leopards. The shrinking prey base and other factors are forcing the big cats to stray into human settlements in the region, dotted with sugarcane farms, over the last few months.