 Pune VIDEO: Leopard Spotted In Keshavnagar's Alcon Silverleaf Society
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune VIDEO: Leopard Spotted In Keshavnagar's Alcon Silverleaf Society

Pune VIDEO: Leopard Spotted In Keshavnagar's Alcon Silverleaf Society

In yet another incident, a Leopard was spotted in Keshavnagar’s Alcon Silverleaf Society on December 18 at 4 AM. After the presence of a big cat was confirmed in the CCTV footage, and when residents approached for help, the police arrived at the spot. However, Forest officials have yet to reveal further information about the incident.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, December 18, 2025, 11:46 AM IST
article-image
Pune VIDEO: Leopard Spotted In Keshavnagar's Alcon Silverleaf Society | Videoscreen grab

In yet another incident, a Leopard was spotted in Keshavnagar’s Alcon Silverleaf Society on December 18 at 4 AM. After the presence of a big cat was confirmed in the CCTV footage, and when residents approached for help, the police arrived at the spot. However, Forest officials have yet to reveal further information about the incident.

Moreover, another video from Pune's Alandi is going viral on social media, showing a leopard running amok in an open land in broad daylight. The video, captured by residents from their rooftops, is reportedly from Tuesday and from the Vadgaon Road area in Alandi. 

As seen in the video, a few residents are chasing the leopard as it flees at a fast pace, before it is seen entering a residential area. This incident has created a sense of fear among the residents of Alandi, which is one of the most popular pilgrimage sites in Maharashtra. 

Read Also
MPs Demand Reconsideration Of Nashik-Pune Railway Route Via Shirdi
article-image

Meanwhile, an eight-year-old boy was killed by a leopard in Pune’s Junnar taluka on Monday. The big cat, hiding in the bushes, pounced on Rohit Kapare at a farm while his mother was working nearby in Mangrul Pargaon village. Forest officials said they have sought permission to eliminate the feline involved in the attack. 

FPJ Shorts
DGFT Invites Bids For First Round Of Gold Import Quota Under India-UAE CEPA
DGFT Invites Bids For First Round Of Gold Import Quota Under India-UAE CEPA
KGF Co-Director Kirtan Nadagouda Loses His 4-Year-Old Son In Tragic Elevator Accident; Pawan Kalyan Extends Condolences
KGF Co-Director Kirtan Nadagouda Loses His 4-Year-Old Son In Tragic Elevator Accident; Pawan Kalyan Extends Condolences
SEBI Eases Rules For IPOs, Debt Market Fundraising & Mutual Fund Regulations
SEBI Eases Rules For IPOs, Debt Market Fundraising & Mutual Fund Regulations
MCX Sets January 2 Record Date For First Stock Split, Shares Edge Higher
MCX Sets January 2 Record Date For First Stock Split, Shares Edge Higher

The Junnar forest division reportedly has more than 1,000 leopards. The shrinking prey base and other factors are forcing the big cats to stray into human settlements in the region, dotted with sugarcane farms, over the last few months.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune Records Coldest December First Half In A Decade

Pune Records Coldest December First Half In A Decade

Relief For Villagers As NCP-SP MP Amol Kolhe Meets Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Over...

Relief For Villagers As NCP-SP MP Amol Kolhe Meets Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Over...

Pune VIDEO: Leopard Spotted In Keshavnagar's Alcon Silverleaf Society

Pune VIDEO: Leopard Spotted In Keshavnagar's Alcon Silverleaf Society

MPs Demand Reconsideration Of Nashik-Pune Railway Route Via Shirdi

MPs Demand Reconsideration Of Nashik-Pune Railway Route Via Shirdi

Nashik: Controversial MICE Hub Tender In Tapovan Cancelled

Nashik: Controversial MICE Hub Tender In Tapovan Cancelled