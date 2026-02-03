Kusumagraj Pratishthan Announces Godavari Gaurav Award 2026 In Nashik; Six Eminent Personalities To Be Honoured | Sourced

Nashik: The prestigious biennial Godavari Gaurav Award, presented by Nashik-based Kusumagraj Pratishthan, has been announced. The award honours distinguished personalities who have made significant contributions in the fields of Marathi literature, art, science, and social service.

The grand award ceremony will be held on Tuesday, March 10, 2026, on the occasion of the death anniversary of Kusumagraj, at Raosaheb Thorat Auditorium, Gangapur Road, Nashik.

The 2026 awardees are as follow:

Dr Aniruddha Pandit – Science

Ashish Mane – Adventure

Chandramohan Kulkarni – Painting

Actor Sayaji Shinde – Public Service

Actor Prashant Damle – Theatre

Ustad Usman Khan – Music

Each award consists of ₹21,000 in cash, a memento, and a citation. Instituted in the name of Tatyasaheb Shirwadkar (Kusumagraj), the award is regarded as a symbol of social commitment and cultural responsibility. The awards will be presented by Vasant Abaji Dahake, senior poet, litterateur, and President of Kusumagraj Pratishthan.

Award Upholding the Legacy of Kusumagraj’s Ideals

Speaking at a press conference, Prakash Holkar, Vice-President of Kusumagraj Pratishthan, said, “This award is instituted to carry forward the legacy of Kusumagraj’s thoughts that uphold literary, social, and cultural values. Honouring individuals who work with dedication, honesty, and consistency for society is the core objective behind this initiative.”

The press conference was attended by Adv. Ajay Nikam, Adv. Rajendra Dokhale, Dr Dilip Dhongade (Advisor), Lokesh Shewade, Adv. Vilas Lonari and other dignitaries.