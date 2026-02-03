 Pune: Pimpri-Chinchwad Turns Emotional As Urn Containing Ajit Pawar’s Ashes Displayed For Public Viewing By City NCP | VIDEOS
Supporters and party workers were overcome with emotion, chanting slogans of "Ajit Dada Amar Rahe... Amar Rahe" (Long live Ajit Dada) as they paid their final respects

Varad BhatkhandeUpdated: Tuesday, February 03, 2026, 07:10 PM IST
Pune: Pimpri-Chinchwad Turns Emotional As Urn Containing Ajit Pawar's Ashes Displayed For Public Viewing By City NCP | VIDEOS

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The 'Asthi Kalash' (urn containing the ashes) of the late President of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was brought to the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Chowk in Pimpri for public viewing on Tuesday.

Watch Videos:

Supporters and party workers were overcome with emotion, chanting slogans of "Ajit Dada Amar Rahe... Amar Rahe" (Long live Ajit Dada) as they paid their final respects.

The Pimpri-Chinchwad city president of the NCP, Yogesh Behl, brought the urn from the party’s office in Kharalwadi to the memorial. Several prominent leaders were present to receive the remains, including former MLA Vilas Lande, former Mayor Vaishali Ghodekar, former Leader of Opposition Nana Kate, former Standing Committee Chairman Ajit Gavhane, Seema Savale, Atul Shitole, Sarang Kamtekar, and Executive President Fazal Sheikh.

The urn was placed on a flower-decorated stage in the courtyard of the memorial. From early morning, citizens from all walks of life -- and party workers across the political spectrum -- gathered in large numbers. The public viewing continued until 3:00 PM, with many followers breaking into tears while catching a final glimpse of the urn.

Following the public ceremony, the ashes were taken to the Morya Gosavi Ghat on the banks of the Pavana River, where the immersion (Asthi Visarjan) was performed after 3:00 PM.

The ashes were brought here, as many people wanted to say goodbye to Ajit Pawar. Pimpri-Chinchwad, being his karmabhumi (land of work), held a special place for Ajit Pawar. Along with Pimpri-Chinchwad, one urn containing ashes was also taken to Mumbai.

