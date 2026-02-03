 Nashik’s Advocate Nandkishor Bhutada Honoured With Anwar-e-Urdu Award At Mumbai University
All the dignitaries warmly appreciated Advocate Nandkishor Bhutada’s deep love for the Urdu language and literature and praised his valuable and lifelong contributions towards the promotion and preservation of Urdu

Chesna ShettyUpdated: Tuesday, February 03, 2026, 06:33 PM IST
Nashik's Advocate Nandkishor Bhutada Honoured With Anwar-e-Urdu Award At Mumbai University

Nashik : A grand and prestigious “Jashn-e-Urdu” celebration was organised by the Department of Urdu, University of Mumbai, at the Firozshah Mehta Bhavan located within the university campus. On this occasion, Advocate Nandkishor Bhutada, a renowned senior legal expert and devoted lover of the Urdu language from Nashik city, was honoured with the “Anwar-e-Urdu Award”. This honour was conferred at the hands of Kaiser Khalid, Additional Director General of Police, Mumbai.


The event was graced by eminent poets, literary figures, and prominent personalities from the world of Urdu literature. Distinguished attendees included Shahid Latif (editor, Inquilab), Qasim Imam, Hamid Iqbal Siddiqui, Dr Rashid Ashraf (Head, Urdu Department, Yashwantrao Chavan University), Qamar Siddiqui (Head, Department of Urdu, University of Mumbai), and Prof. Zakir Khan Zakir, among others.

All the dignitaries warmly appreciated Advocate Nandkishor Bhutada’s deep love for the Urdu language and literature and praised his valuable and lifelong contributions towards the promotion and preservation of Urdu.

While accepting the award, Advocate Nandkishor Bhutada expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the University of Mumbai and the Department of Urdu, conveying his thankfulness with humility. He emotionally shared his lifelong bond with the Urdu language and culture, expressing his experiences in deeply touching words.

On this occasion, the second edition of his Urdu autobiography titled “Yaadash-ba-Khair” was also formally released by the dignitaries.


The gathering regarded this honour as a significant milestone in the service and promotion of the Urdu language. The three-day “Jashn-e-Urdu” festival witnessed the presence of thousands of students, researchers, and Urdu enthusiasts from across the country.

