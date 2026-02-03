Nashik: RSM Polytechnic Kho-Kho Girls’ Team Wins IEDSSA Inter-Collegiate Championship | Sourced

Nashik: In the inter-collegiate Kho-Kho competition under the IEDSSA E-2 zone of the Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education, the team from Rajarshee Shahu Maharaj Polytechnic of the MVP Society has secured first place with an outstanding performance. The team defeated Brahma Valley Polytechnic in the final match.

A total of 11 polytechnic colleges from Nashik district participated in this competition. The players of Rajarshee Shahu Maharaj Polytechnic dominated their opponents right from the league matches. The final match was extremely competitive, but Rajarshee Shahu Maharaj Polytechnic emerged victorious through their swift movements and precise strategy. Brahma Valley Polytechnic had to settle for the runner-up position.

For this victory, the General Secretary of MVP Society, Adv. Nitin Thakare; President Dr Sunil Dhikale; Vice President Vishwas More; President Balasaheb Kshirsagar; Vice President Devram Mogal; Secretary Dilip Dalvi; all members of the Board of Directors; and Education Officer Dr DD Lokhande have congratulated the players.

This success was achieved under the guidance of the principal of Rajarshee Shahu Maharaj Polytechnic, Prof. Prashant Patil. The winning team included the following players: Sonal Sable, Anushka Jadhav, Tanishka Shinde, Shreya Modhe, Savali Jadhav, Shreya Rahane, Tanushree Sawant, Rutuja Pagare, Pranjali Deore, Komal Ahirrao, Payal Thackeray, Aditi Bagul, and Rutuja Ohale.