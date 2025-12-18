MPs Demand Reconsideration Of Nashik-Pune Railway Route Via Shirdi |

Nashik: A group of MPs has strongly demanded an immediate reconsideration of the newly announced alignment of the Nashik–Pune semi high-speed railway project, which has been diverted via Shirdi. It has urged that the railway line should instead provide direct connectivity between Nashik and Pune via Sinnar–Sangamner (Akole)–Narayangaon–Manchar–Chakan.



MP Rajabhau Waje along with MPs Amol Kolhe and Bhaskar Bhagare, met Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in New Delhi on Tuesday (Dec. 16) and conveyed public sentiments in person. During the meeting, they emphasised that the decades-old demand for direct rail connectivity between Nashik and Pune—two major industrial, educational, and agricultural hubs—has now reached a decisive stage.



While acknowledging that the route change has been proposed to avoid the radio-sensitive zone of the Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope (GMRT) near Narayangaon, the MPs pointed out that this diversion does not resolve the fundamental issue. They cautioned that altering the route via Shirdi and Ahilyanagar would defeat the project’s core objectives.



Responding in Parliament earlier, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had clarified that the route was diverted due to the GMRT’s sensitive radio-frequency area. However, the MPs highlighted that this diversion would significantly increase travel time, dilute the original purpose of the project, and cause major losses in terms of industrial growth and regional development.



“Nashik–Pune is the backbone of Maharashtra’s industrial triangle. Lakhs of passengers, workers, students, and farmers travel daily between these two cities. Diverting the route via Shirdi will adversely affect their interests,” the MPs asserted, reiterating their demand for a direct Nashik–Pune railway corridor.



The group stated that citizens, business communities, and stakeholders from Nashik and Pune districts are united in support of a direct route.