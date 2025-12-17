Nashik's Sahil Parakh Selected By Delhi Capitals For IPL 2026 |

Nashik: Sahil Parakh, an international youth cricketer from the Nashik District Cricket Association and an aggressive left-handed opening batsman, has been selected by Delhi Capitals for the IPL 2026 season. Delhi Capitals included Parakh in their squad at his base price of ₹30 lakh during the IPL auction.



Led by Axar Patel and KL Rahul, the Delhi Capitals squad features several prominent players, including Ben Duckett, David Miller, Karun Nair, Kuldeep Yadav, Mitchell Starc and Lungi Ngidi. Former England captain Kevin Pietersen is associated with the team as its chief mentor. The IPL auction, held in Abu Dhabi, saw bidding on around 350 cricketers, including 240 Indian players and cricketers from 14 associate nations.



Parakh recently made his debut for the senior Maharashtra team in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament. He is also captaining the Maharashtra Under-19 team in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy.

Fulfilling the long-cherished dream of Nashik cricket fans, he has been steadily progressing towards higher honours. In September 2024, he represented India in the Under-19 One-Day series against Australia, where his aggressive opening knocks played a key role in India’s emphatic victories.



Following his selection, Nashik District Cricket Association Chairman Vinod Shah, Secretary Sameer Rakte and other office-bearers congratulated Sahil Parakh and wished him success in his future career.