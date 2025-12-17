 PMRDA Announces ₹1,209-Crore Sewage Project To Transform Sanitation In 27 Villages Across Pune District
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePMRDA Announces ₹1,209-Crore Sewage Project To Transform Sanitation In 27 Villages Across Pune District

PMRDA Announces ₹1,209-Crore Sewage Project To Transform Sanitation In 27 Villages Across Pune District

PMRDA has launched a Rs 1,209.08 crore sewage infrastructure project covering 27 villages across 16 clusters in Pune district to improve sanitation and reduce river pollution. Spanning five tehsils, the project includes modern sewage treatment plants, water recycling, solar energy use, and SCADA-based monitoring

Varad BhatkhandeUpdated: Wednesday, December 17, 2025, 06:07 PM IST
article-image
Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) Akurdi Office | File Photo

Pune: To provide a clean and healthy environment for 27 villages across 16 clusters within the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) area, PMRDA has undertaken a massive sewage project worth Rs 1,209.08 crore, officials announced on Wednesday.

This project spans across Mulshi, Maval, Khed, Shirur, and Haveli tehsils of Pune District. To ensure the progress and implementation of these projects, a significant consultative and informative meeting was held on Tuesday at the Akurdi headquarters under the chairmanship of PMRDA Metropolitan Commissioner Dr. Yogesh Mhase.

The meeting was attended by Bhor-Mulshi MLA Shankar Mandekar, Additional Metropolitan Commissioner Deepak Singla, and Chief Metropolitan Engineer Rinaj Pathan, along with the Sarpanchs, Deputy Sarpanchs, and Village Development Officers of the 27 concerned villages.

PMRDA officials said that the objective of this ambitious project is to enhance sanitation infrastructure, develop advanced sewage disposal systems, and reduce river pollution through efficient and cost-effective wastewater treatment. Emphasis will also be placed on recycling treated water for purposes such as agriculture and industry.

FPJ Shorts
Sunburn Festival 2025 Makes Mumbai Debut At Sewri Waterfront, Featuring Global EDM Stars
Sunburn Festival 2025 Makes Mumbai Debut At Sewri Waterfront, Featuring Global EDM Stars
Sydney Sweeney Channels Marilyn Monroe In Halter Neck Gown At 'The Housemaid's' Premiere
Sydney Sweeney Channels Marilyn Monroe In Halter Neck Gown At 'The Housemaid's' Premiere
Mumbai Fraud: 53-Year-Old Police Sub-Inspector Duped Of ₹5.20 Lakh In Fake Vikhroli Flat Deal; Case Registered
Mumbai Fraud: 53-Year-Old Police Sub-Inspector Duped Of ₹5.20 Lakh In Fake Vikhroli Flat Deal; Case Registered
National Herald Case: Severe Blow To BJP’s Politics Of Falsehood, Says Congress Leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda
National Herald Case: Severe Blow To BJP’s Politics Of Falsehood, Says Congress Leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda
Read Also
VIDEO: Leopard Runs Amok In Open Land In Pune’s Alandi In Broad Daylight; Residents Terrified
article-image

Metropolitan Commissioner Dr. Mhase has issued clear directives to the administration to complete these cluster-wise projects within one year. He also instructed the immediate preparation of land acquisition proposals required for the projects. Chief Metropolitan Engineer Rinaj Pathan, Superintending Engineer Prashant Patil, and Executive Engineer Anita Kulkarni provided the technical details of the projects.

Technical explanations for each scheme were presented by the appointed consultancy firm. These explanations focused on data collection, processing, detailed planning methods, and solutions based on modern technology that are sustainable, cost-effective, and require minimal manpower. For instance, an MMBR technology-based sewage treatment plant with a capacity of 11.5 MLD is proposed for the 'Loni-Kalbhor' cluster. The scheme also includes an Operation and Maintenance (O&M) period for the next 5 years after the completion of project implementation.

Keeping future growth in mind, the land required for the sewage treatment plants has been planned systematically. As part of eco-friendly measures, solar energy systems are included in these projects, which will lead to significant cost savings. Specifically, a solar power project with a capacity of 559.404 Kwp is proposed in the 'Sanaswadi' cluster.

Additionally, a SCADA-based automated system will be used for real-time monitoring and operational control of the projects. This stakeholder meeting has increased coordination between local Gram Panchayats, the administration, and technical consultants, marking this project as a crucial milestone for sanitation and environmental protection in urban growth centers.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PMRDA Announces ₹1,209-Crore Sewage Project To Transform Sanitation In 27 Villages Across Pune...

PMRDA Announces ₹1,209-Crore Sewage Project To Transform Sanitation In 27 Villages Across Pune...

Operation Alakh Niranjan: Pune Police Bust Interstate Narcotics Racket, Drugs Worth ₹3.45 Crore...

Operation Alakh Niranjan: Pune Police Bust Interstate Narcotics Racket, Drugs Worth ₹3.45 Crore...

Pune Elections: PMC Accepts Over 47,000 Objections, Restores 92,466 Voters To Original Wards

Pune Elections: PMC Accepts Over 47,000 Objections, Restores 92,466 Voters To Original Wards

Nashik: Minister Manikrao Kokate's Political Career In Jeopardy After Court Ruling

Nashik: Minister Manikrao Kokate's Political Career In Jeopardy After Court Ruling

Nashik's Sahil Parakh Selected By Delhi Capitals For IPL 2026

Nashik's Sahil Parakh Selected By Delhi Capitals For IPL 2026