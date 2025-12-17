PMRDA Announces ₹1,209-Crore Sewage Project To Transform Sanitation In 27 Villages Across Pune District

Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) Akurdi Office | File Photo

Pune: To provide a clean and healthy environment for 27 villages across 16 clusters within the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) area, PMRDA has undertaken a massive sewage project worth Rs 1,209.08 crore, officials announced on Wednesday.

This project spans across Mulshi, Maval, Khed, Shirur, and Haveli tehsils of Pune District. To ensure the progress and implementation of these projects, a significant consultative and informative meeting was held on Tuesday at the Akurdi headquarters under the chairmanship of PMRDA Metropolitan Commissioner Dr. Yogesh Mhase.

The meeting was attended by Bhor-Mulshi MLA Shankar Mandekar, Additional Metropolitan Commissioner Deepak Singla, and Chief Metropolitan Engineer Rinaj Pathan, along with the Sarpanchs, Deputy Sarpanchs, and Village Development Officers of the 27 concerned villages.

PMRDA officials said that the objective of this ambitious project is to enhance sanitation infrastructure, develop advanced sewage disposal systems, and reduce river pollution through efficient and cost-effective wastewater treatment. Emphasis will also be placed on recycling treated water for purposes such as agriculture and industry.

Metropolitan Commissioner Dr. Mhase has issued clear directives to the administration to complete these cluster-wise projects within one year. He also instructed the immediate preparation of land acquisition proposals required for the projects. Chief Metropolitan Engineer Rinaj Pathan, Superintending Engineer Prashant Patil, and Executive Engineer Anita Kulkarni provided the technical details of the projects.

Technical explanations for each scheme were presented by the appointed consultancy firm. These explanations focused on data collection, processing, detailed planning methods, and solutions based on modern technology that are sustainable, cost-effective, and require minimal manpower. For instance, an MMBR technology-based sewage treatment plant with a capacity of 11.5 MLD is proposed for the 'Loni-Kalbhor' cluster. The scheme also includes an Operation and Maintenance (O&M) period for the next 5 years after the completion of project implementation.

Keeping future growth in mind, the land required for the sewage treatment plants has been planned systematically. As part of eco-friendly measures, solar energy systems are included in these projects, which will lead to significant cost savings. Specifically, a solar power project with a capacity of 559.404 Kwp is proposed in the 'Sanaswadi' cluster.

Additionally, a SCADA-based automated system will be used for real-time monitoring and operational control of the projects. This stakeholder meeting has increased coordination between local Gram Panchayats, the administration, and technical consultants, marking this project as a crucial milestone for sanitation and environmental protection in urban growth centers.