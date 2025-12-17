Beed Police Arrest Madhya Pradesh Gang Who Used Disguises To Steal At Wedding Ceremonies | Sourced

Beed: The Beed Local Crime Branch (LCB) arrested an interstate gang involved in a series of thefts and robberies after a high-speed chase that continued up to Massajog village. Alert citizens also played a crucial role in helping police apprehend the accused.

The gang, hailing from Madhya Pradesh, had been operating across Beed, Ambajogai and Gevrai tehsils using an unusual modus operandi. The accused entered wedding ceremonies disguised as guests or beggars to steal gold ornaments. They also targeted bank customers by tracking them after cash withdrawals and snatching their bags. At times, they deliberately spilt tomato sauce on victims to divert attention and flee with cash and valuables.

The arrested accused have been identified as Badal Krishna Sisodia (24), Kala alias Hrithik Mahesh Sisodia (29), Deepak Dilip Sisodia (29) and Jaswant Manilal Sisodia (27), all residents of Gulkhedi village in Pachor tehsil of Rajgarh district in Madhya Pradesh.

According to police, the four accused arrived in Kaij intending to commit a bag-lifting robbery while riding stolen motorcycles on Dec 12. Their plan failed. As they attempted to escape towards Beed city on two unregistered two-wheelers, they came under the suspicion of the LCB team, which immediately initiated a chase. Two accused were apprehended on the spot, while the remaining two were captured after the pursuit continued up to Massajog. The residents assisted police in overpowering the suspects.

Police recovered two stolen motorcycles and mobile phones collectively worth approximately Rs2.5 lakh from the accused. Officials believe that the arrest of this gang may help solve several unsolved theft and robbery cases in the region.

The operation was carried out by LCB Police Inspector Shivaji Bantewad, Sub-Inspector Mahesh Vighne and team members Bappasaheb Ghodake, Raju Pathan, Mahesh Jogdand, Yunus Bagwan, Bhagwat Shelar and Ganesh Marade. Police are searching for other accomplices linked to the gang.