 Maharashtra Shocker! Pune Woman Allegedly Gang-Raped In Beed's Ambajogai After Being Lured With Job Promise
Vinod ChavanUpdated: Wednesday, December 17, 2025, 08:07 PM IST
article-image
Pune Woman Allegedly Gang-Raped In Beed's Ambajogai After Being Lured With Job Promise | File Pic (Representative Image)

Beed: A young woman from Baramati was allegedly gang-raped in Ambajogai after being lured there on the pretext of employment at a Kala Kendra, police said on Tuesday. A case has been registered against four persons, including a woman, following a complaint lodged by the victim’s mother with Baramati police station in Pune district. After registering the case with Baramati, the case is transferred to Ambajogai Rural Police Station.

According to the complaint, the survivor, who has an interest in dance and singing, was contacted on April 24, 2025, by a woman identified as Badambai Gokul, who allegedly promised training and paid work at a Kala Kendra in Ambajogai. Trusting the assurance, the family agreed to send the woman.

However, upon reaching Ambajogai, the survivor reportedly refused to stay at a place called ‘Kala Kendra’. The complaint alleges that she was then assaulted by the woman and two others and forcibly taken to a lodge in the town. There, the woman allegedly left her with three men who sexually abused her.

The survivor was later taken back to the Kala Kendra, where attempts were allegedly made to force her into prostitution, the police said.

After the incident, the survivor managed to contact her mother, who rushed to Ambajogai, rescued her daughter and brought her back to Baramati. A case was subsequently registered at Baramati police station and later transferred to Ambajogai Rural police station for further investigation.

The assistant police inspector of the pink squad, Ambajogai S.M. Jadhavar, said the probe is being carried out. The police team from Ambajogai will go to Baramati to record the statements of the victim. Then the accused will be arrested, said Jadhavar.

Meanwhile, sources claimed that the complainant had initially approached the Ambajogai Rural police station, but the complaint was not registered there, prompting her to approach the Baramati police. The matter has triggered discussions over the initial handling of the complaint, police said.

The Ambajogai Rural police said that the offence took place six months ago. The victim was not approached for registering the case; however, the activists of human rights approached but failed to lodge the case, said Ambajogai Rural Police.

