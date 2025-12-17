VIDEO: Day After Ajit Pawar Tells Police ‘Koyta Gang Should Not Be Seen In Pune’, Youths Create Havoc In Wagholi | Video Screengrab

In the wee hours of Wednesday, five unidentified youths used koytas (machetes) to break lights installed in front of shops in Wagholi. They also attempted to strike several vehicles with the weapons. The incident was captured on CCTV cameras.

This comes only a day after Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar directed the Pune Police that “koyta gangs should not be seen in the city.” Pawar, who is also the Guardian Minister of Pune, said this in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the Home portfolio.

“Since the Home Department is under the Chief Minister, any request is fulfilled immediately. In the last year, the highest number of police stations and police personnel have been sanctioned for Pune. Therefore, I am telling the Commissioner, in the presence of the Chief Minister, that we are providing so much. We are providing vehicles. Crores of rupees are being spent on this. So now, the ‘koyta gang’ should not be seen. If the ‘koyta gang’ is seen again, then things will not be good,” Pawar said.

He added, “The Chief Minister has also given some instructions. Police patrolling should be increased in the city. Otherwise, crime will not decrease, and people will not learn their lesson. There is no need to show any leniency in this regard. We will not allow any political interference in police work. Maintaining law and order in the city and district is the responsibility of the Pune and rural police.”

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government has issued a government resolution (GR) approving the allocation of five new police stations in Pune and two in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

For Pune:

The Pune City Police have been allotted two additional zonal DCP posts, taking the total to seven, and four additional divisional ACP posts, increasing the number to 16.

Five new police stations will be created -- Narhe (carved out of Sinhagad Road Police Station), Laxmi Nagar (from Yerawada Police Station), Manjari (from Hadapsar Police Station), Lohegaon (from Vimantal Police Station), and Yewalewadi (from Kondhwa and Bharati Vidyapeeth Police Stations).

For these five police stations, 830 additional posts across various ranks have been approved.

For PCMC:

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Police have been allotted three additional DCP posts and six additional ACP posts.

Under the reorganised structure, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate will have four zonal DCPs.

Two new police stations will also be created — Chakan South, carved out of Chakan and Alandi Police Stations, and North Mahalunge, carved out of Mahalunge MIDC Police Station.

For these two police stations, 332 additional posts across various ranks have been approved, according to the GR.