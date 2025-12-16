AAP Announces First List Of 25 Candidates For Pune Municipal Corporation Elections | Anand Chaini

The Pune City Committee of the Aam Aadmi Party has announced its first list of candidates for the 2025-26 municipal corporation elections on Tuesday. A total of 25 candidates have been shortlisted and were informed at a press conference in Pune.

“The Pune Municipal Corporation elections have been pending for the last three years. During this period of administrative rule, citizens witnessed unchecked decision-making and arbitrary actions. They also saw alliances and political manoeuvring among various parties for the sake of power. Pune, a city known for its culture and education, has now transformed into a city of crime and accidents,” said Mukund Kirdat, State Spokesperson, Aam Aadmi Party.

“Therefore, the people of Pune want change, and we will provide this alternative through the Aam Aadmi Party. For this purpose, we will contest the elections independently in Pune. The campaign will focus on fundamental development issues of the people, such as traffic congestion, healthcare facilities, quality education, and making Pune a crime-free city,” Kirdat added.

First list of official candidates

1. Sheetal Kandelkar: Ward 3 (A) OBC Women

2. Santosh Kale: Ward 5 (A) OBC General

3. Shraddha Shetty: Ward 6 (A) Scheduled Castes

4. Shankar Thorat: Ward 7 (D) General

5. Vikas Chavan: Ward 8 (A) Scheduled Castes

6. Ann Anis: Ward 8 (C) General Women

7. Sudarshan Jagdale: Ward 9 (D) General

8. Aarti Karanjavane: Ward 10 General Women

9. Adv. Kunal Ghare: Ward 10 (D) General

10. Adv. Dattatraya Bhange: Ward 11 (D) General

11. Shri Sameer Aravade: Ward 19 (C) General

12. Madhu Kiran Kamble: Ward 22 (A) Scheduled Caste Woman

13. Umesh Bagade: Ward 23 (C) Scheduled Caste

14. Vijaya Kiran Kadre: Ward 23 (B) OBC Woman

15. Niranjan Adagale: Ward 26 (A) Scheduled Caste

16. Anil Kondhalkar: Ward 27 (D) General

17. Adv. Amol Kale: Ward 31 (D) General

18. Nilesh Wanjale: Ward 32 (D) General

19. Surekha Bhosale: Ward 32 (C) General Woman

20. Ramesh Mate: Ward 33 (D) General

21. Dhananjay Benkar: Ward 34 (A) OBC General

22. Kumar Dhongade: Ward 39 (D) General

23. Gajanan Bhosale: Ward 40 (D) General

24. Priya Nilesh Kamble: Ward 14 (A) Scheduled Caste Woman

25. Prashant Kamble: Ward 38 (E) General