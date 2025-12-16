 Advisory Meeting On Dec 17 To Discuss Nashik-Pune Railway Route Through Sinnar
An advisory meeting has been organised on Wednesday (December 17) at 11 AM at the Government Rest House. Previously, a notification had been issued stating that the Nashik-Pune railway line would pass through Sinnar and Sangamner. Accordingly, land acquisition for the project has also been completed.

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Tuesday, December 16, 2025, 07:19 PM IST
article-image
Nashik: Mumbai-Pune-Nashik is a crucial triangle for the development of Maharashtra, and Sinnar is at its center. Against this backdrop, an appeal has been made to the people of Sinnar to show unity to ensure that the Nashik-Pune railway line passes through Sinnar and Sangamner.

In this regard, an advisory meeting has been organised on Wednesday (December 17) at 11 AM at the Government Rest House. Previously, a notification had been issued stating that the Nashik-Pune railway line would pass through Sinnar and Sangamner. Accordingly, land acquisition for the project has also been completed. However, there are allegations that attempts are being made to change this route for some vested interests.

If this railway line passes through Sinnar and Sangamner, it will greatly benefit education, trade, industry, agriculture, allied agricultural businesses, transportation, and the working class. This issue will be discussed in detail at the meeting. The organizers have appealed to prominent citizens of Sinnar and representatives from various sectors to attend this meeting.

The passing of this railway line through Sinnar-Sangamner will be a crucial step in the development of the region. People of Sinnar, show unity and take the initiative to ensure that this route passes through our area!

Advisory Meeting On Dec 17 To Discuss Nashik-Pune Railway Route Through Sinnar

