 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Schemes Must Be People-Centric & Transparent, Says Chief Secretary Rajesh Agrawal
He was speaking during a review meeting held at the Divisional Commissionerate on Monday. Divisional Commissioner Jitendra Papalkar, district collectors of all the eight districts of Marathwada, ZP CEOs, and other senior administrative officers were present

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Tuesday, December 16, 2025, 09:39 PM IST
article-image
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Schemes Must Be People-Centric & Transparent, Says Chief Secretary Rajesh Agrawal | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “While implementing various benevolent schemes for the eligible beneficiaries, the administration should do people-centric and transparent work,” opined Chief Secretary of the state Rajesh Agrawal.

He was speaking during a review meeting held at the Divisional Commissionerate on Monday. Divisional Commissioner Jitendra Papalkar, district collectors of all the eight districts of Marathwada, ZP CEOs, and other senior administrative officers were present.

Agrawal reviewed information about various government schemes being implemented in the districts. He directed officers to remove hurdles in the implementation of schemes and to facilitate smooth execution. He said information about the schemes should be provided to people in simple and lucid language, and their queries should be resolved immediately.

Issues such as land acquisition, natural calamities, improving the effectiveness and simplicity of services, basic amenities projects, pending projects, the PM Awas Yojana, the CM Krishi Saur Yojana, rural industries, land transactions, and others were discussed in detail during the meeting.

Papalkar informed the Chief Secretary about the current status of implementing schemes in the division and future planning related to them. The concerned department heads were present.

