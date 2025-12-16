 'CM's Word Is Final,' Says Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar As BJP, NCP Set For 'Friendly Fight' In Pune Local Polls
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar accepted CM Devendra Fadnavis’s final decision on seat-sharing, indicating BJP and NCP may contest Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad civic polls separately. Pawar said NCP will focus on strengthening the party and aims for victory. Polling for 29 municipal corporations, including Pune and BMC, is set for January 15, 2026.

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, December 16, 2025, 11:24 AM IST
article-image
'CM's Word Is Final,' Says Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar As BJP, NCP Set For 'Friendly Fight' In Pune Local Polls | File Photo

Pune: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar on Monday reacted to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's remarks on seat-sharing in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, saying any stand taken by the Chief Minister would have been made after due consideration and would be final for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's Statement

"If the Chief Minister has said this, he must have said it after careful consideration. The Chief Minister is the supreme leader of the BJP in Maharashtra. Whatever he has said will be final," Pawar said, responding to Fadnavis's indication that the BJP and NCP may contest the civic elections separately in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Pawar underlined that the NCP's immediate focus would be to strengthen its organisation and ensure a strong performance in the twin civic bodies. "As far as the NCP is concerned, we will make every possible effort to ensure the party's victory in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. Regarding alliances with other parties, no decision has been taken yet. A final decision will be made before filing nominations," he added.

The remarks come a day after the Maharashtra State Election Commission announced elections to 29 municipal corporations across the state, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). Polling will be held on January 15, with counting scheduled for January 16.

Speaking earlier, Chief Minister Fadnavis said the ruling Mahayuti alliance was working to contest the civic polls together in most parts of the state. However, referring specifically to Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, he noted that discussions with Ajit Pawar had already taken place and that both parties may opt to contest against each other in the region.

"Ajit Pawar and we cannot contest together in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. If we do, it benefits a third party. We will contest against each other, but it will be a friendly fight," Fadnavis said, asserting that there would be no bitterness between the allies despite direct contests.

