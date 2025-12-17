 MASSIA Advantage Maharashtra Expo 2026 To Be Held In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneMASSIA Advantage Maharashtra Expo 2026 To Be Held In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

MASSIA Advantage Maharashtra Expo 2026 To Be Held In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The foundation stone laying ceremony for stall construction was held on Monday in the presence of Arjun Gaikwad, former president Arjun Gayke, Bharat Motinge, Dnyandev Rajale and Kiran Jagatp, along with exhibition conveners Anil Patil and Chetan Raut

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Wednesday, December 17, 2025, 08:02 PM IST
article-image
MASSIA Advantage Maharashtra Expo 2026 To Be Held In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries and Agriculture (MASSIA), to create more business opportunities for industries and provide information about new products, technologies and innovations, has organised the ninth edition of the MASSIA Advantage Maharashtra Expo, scheduled for January 2026.

The foundation stone laying ceremony for stall construction was held on Monday in the presence of Arjun Gaikwad, former president Arjun Gayke, Bharat Motinge, Dnyandev Rajale and Kiran Jagatp, along with exhibition conveners Anil Patil and Chetan Raut.

MASSIA organises an industrial fair every three years. Mahavend was organised in 2002, 2005 and 2010; the Global Maharashtra Trade Fair in 2011; and the MASSIA Advantage Maharashtra Expo in 2014, 2017, 2020 and 2023.

For the 2026 exhibition, the AURIC City administration has made available 57 acres of land reserved for the International Convention Centre-cum-Exhibition at AURIC City, Shendra (DMIC), Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The exhibition will feature eight large halls with a total of 1,500 stalls.

FPJ Shorts
Modi–Shah Visits Signal High-Stakes Push In Assam As BJP Blends Big-Ticket Development With 2026 Poll Strategy
Modi–Shah Visits Signal High-Stakes Push In Assam As BJP Blends Big-Ticket Development With 2026 Poll Strategy
'Dangerous To Play..': Netizens SLAM IND Vs SA Schedule After Smog & Bad AQI Delays 4th T20I In Lucknow
'Dangerous To Play..': Netizens SLAM IND Vs SA Schedule After Smog & Bad AQI Delays 4th T20I In Lucknow
Massive Fire Breaks Out In Kolkata’s Newtown Slum Area, 5 Fire Tenders Deployed | VIDEO
Massive Fire Breaks Out In Kolkata’s Newtown Slum Area, 5 Fire Tenders Deployed | VIDEO
Thane: Cold Wave And Rising Pollution Trigger Surge In Respiratory And Seasonal Illnesses
Thane: Cold Wave And Rising Pollution Trigger Surge In Respiratory And Seasonal Illnesses
Read Also
Pimpri-Chinchwad: After Nine Years, PCMC Polls Return Amid Rising Crime & Deteriorating...
article-image

MASSIA president Gaikwad said that participating companies at MASSIA Advantage Maharashtra Expo 2026 will be provided with state-of-the-art facilities comparable to international exhibitions. He said several reputed companies from across the country, the state and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar have already confirmed their participation.

Through the expo, significant benefits for investment opportunities are expected, and the organisation aims to promote Marathwada and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar at a global industrial level, said conveners Patil and Raut.

The cleaning and levelling work of the exhibition site has been completed. For the construction of the domes, more than 50 MASSIA member entrepreneurs are working day and night.

Executive committee members and office-bearers Manish Agrawal, Rahul Mogle, Sachin Gayke, Dilip Chaudhary, Ramakant Pulkundwar, Viren Patil, Rajesh Vidhate, Sarjerao Salunke, Rajendra Chaudhary, Kamalakar Patil, Sharad Chopde and others were present.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Shocker! Pune Woman Allegedly Gang-Raped In Beed's Ambajogai After Being Lured With Job...

Maharashtra Shocker! Pune Woman Allegedly Gang-Raped In Beed's Ambajogai After Being Lured With Job...

MASSIA Advantage Maharashtra Expo 2026 To Be Held In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

MASSIA Advantage Maharashtra Expo 2026 To Be Held In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Beed Police Arrest Madhya Pradesh Gang Who Used Disguises To Steal At Wedding Ceremonies

Beed Police Arrest Madhya Pradesh Gang Who Used Disguises To Steal At Wedding Ceremonies

23 Habitual Offenders Externed From Nanded In Major Law-And-Order Drive

23 Habitual Offenders Externed From Nanded In Major Law-And-Order Drive

Nanded: Malegaon Khandoba Yatra Begins Tomorrow; Week-Long Grand Fair To Continue Till Dec 25

Nanded: Malegaon Khandoba Yatra Begins Tomorrow; Week-Long Grand Fair To Continue Till Dec 25