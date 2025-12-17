MASSIA Advantage Maharashtra Expo 2026 To Be Held In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries and Agriculture (MASSIA), to create more business opportunities for industries and provide information about new products, technologies and innovations, has organised the ninth edition of the MASSIA Advantage Maharashtra Expo, scheduled for January 2026.

The foundation stone laying ceremony for stall construction was held on Monday in the presence of Arjun Gaikwad, former president Arjun Gayke, Bharat Motinge, Dnyandev Rajale and Kiran Jagatp, along with exhibition conveners Anil Patil and Chetan Raut.

MASSIA organises an industrial fair every three years. Mahavend was organised in 2002, 2005 and 2010; the Global Maharashtra Trade Fair in 2011; and the MASSIA Advantage Maharashtra Expo in 2014, 2017, 2020 and 2023.

For the 2026 exhibition, the AURIC City administration has made available 57 acres of land reserved for the International Convention Centre-cum-Exhibition at AURIC City, Shendra (DMIC), Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The exhibition will feature eight large halls with a total of 1,500 stalls.

MASSIA president Gaikwad said that participating companies at MASSIA Advantage Maharashtra Expo 2026 will be provided with state-of-the-art facilities comparable to international exhibitions. He said several reputed companies from across the country, the state and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar have already confirmed their participation.

Through the expo, significant benefits for investment opportunities are expected, and the organisation aims to promote Marathwada and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar at a global industrial level, said conveners Patil and Raut.

The cleaning and levelling work of the exhibition site has been completed. For the construction of the domes, more than 50 MASSIA member entrepreneurs are working day and night.

Executive committee members and office-bearers Manish Agrawal, Rahul Mogle, Sachin Gayke, Dilip Chaudhary, Ramakant Pulkundwar, Viren Patil, Rajesh Vidhate, Sarjerao Salunke, Rajendra Chaudhary, Kamalakar Patil, Sharad Chopde and others were present.