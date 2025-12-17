Pimpri-Chinchwad: After Nine Years, PCMC Polls Return Amid Rising Crime & Deteriorating Infrastructure -- What Do Voters Say?

Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: With the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) elections scheduled for 15th January 2026, and all municipal corporations in the state going to the polls on the same day, preparations have begun on all fronts. Aspiring politicians have started their campaigns and advertisements, while civic body officials are working to ensure the elections are conducted smoothly. At the same time, residents are weighing their choices carefully, aware that a single vote can influence the direction of the city for the next five years.

As Pimpri-Chinchwad residents are voting in the civic body elections after nearly nine years, since the last election was held in March 2017, many questions have arisen in their minds. The PCMC has been under administrative rule since March 2022, nearly four years now. During this period, citizens experienced governance without elected representatives, which highlighted the absence of public representation. This phase has made people realise the true value of an elected corporator and the impact they can have when they choose to act responsibly.

The Free Press Journal spoke to residents from various parts of Pimpri-Chinchwad to understand what they truly expect from their elected corporators. While some reiterated demands for improved infrastructure and a better environment, others said corporators should go beyond their defined scope and actively engage in efforts to curb crime and improve policing. A section of residents, however, admitted they have little to no expectations at all.

Housing Society Federations To Play A Key Role In Elections

Pimpri-Chinchwad has several registered and unregistered residents’ groups that became highly active in the absence of corporators. These groups organised protests and collectively conveyed their demands directly to the administration and ruling politicians. Now, with elections approaching, they are clear about their expectations and aware of the influence they can exert on the electoral outcome.

Sanjeevan Sangale | Chairman of the Chikhali–Moshi Pimpri-Chinchwad Cooperative Housing Society Federation

Sanjeevan Sangale, chairman of the Chikhali–Moshi Pimpri-Chinchwad Cooperative Housing Society Federation, said, “The incoming corporator must take a firm stand against builders. Builders make many promises while selling homes but fail to deliver later. They should be held accountable instead of being protected. Politicians must stop supporting the builder lobby and focus on residents’ problems. Although campaigning has not yet begun in our area, we will make our stand clear when it does. Basic civic issues such as water supply, garbage management, and electricity must be addressed. Equal attention should be given to development plan reservations, environmental protection, and rising pollution related to traffic, air, and water.”

Sachin Londhe | President of the Wakad–Pimpri-Chinchwad Residents Development & Welfare Association

Sachin Londhe, president of the Wakad–Pimpri-Chinchwad Residents Development & Welfare Association, said, “We will pledge our votes only to a party that guarantees two nominated corporator seats for housing society representatives. Our members’ demands must be prioritised before we extend electoral support. Residents know what they want and have clearly communicated their demands to politicians. However, without proper representation in civic bodies, there will be no real change. We expect elected corporators to work for citizens’ convenience and resolve civic issues effectively.”

Anil Gawade | Founding Core Member of the Vishal Nagar Residents Association

Anil Gawade, founding core member of the Vishal Nagar Residents Association, said, “Each elected corporator must meet residents through our association once every three months and provide updates on pending work. Meetings should include real actions, not just plans or promises. Corporators must remain active for the full 5-year term. Along with this, we also expect the local MLA to interact with VNRA or directly with citizens at least twice/thrice a year, provide guidance, and intervene in civic service issues when required and The local MP must meet citizens at least every year in his 5-year term and review pending issues from corporators and MLAs and take required measures. The purpose of these meetings is not merely to submit complaints, but for citizens and public representatives to work together within themselves and for the development of our area.”

The City’s Deteriorating Law & Order

To curb rising crime in the Pune district, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate (PCPC) was carved out of the Pune City Police Commissionerate and Pune Rural Police jurisdictions on August 15, 2018. However, despite this, crime rates in the city continue to rise. This year alone, till the end of November, a total of 13,937 cases were registered across the 22 police stations under the PCPC, and the number has been increasing annually.

Sumit Dhage | Member of the Punawale Residents Forum

Highlighting the issue, Sumit Dhage, an active member of the Punawale Residents Forum, said, “Like the rest of the city, law and order in Punawale is in shambles. Recently, a woman lost her vision following a road rage incident. A few months ago, security guards of a housing society were assaulted by food delivery personnel. All this is happening due to a lack of effective police enforcement.”

Dhage added that his interactions with the police have shown him that political intervention often makes a difference, which is what he expects elected corporators to do. “Corporators have strong connections and can put pressure on the police to improve enforcement and efficiency so that the city becomes safer,” he said. He also pointed to growing traffic congestion, pollution, and deteriorating infrastructure in the area and urged corporators to revive the stalled Oxygen Park project in Punawale.

‘Industries Neglected Since the 1960s; We Will Field Our Own Candidates’

President of the Forum of Small and Large Scale Industries Association, Abhay Bhor, stressed the urgent need for direct representation of industrialists and workers in the PCMC. He said, “The voices of the industrialists in the city have long been ignored. The Pimpri-Chinchwad MIDC, envisioned in 1961 by the late Annasaheb Magar, transformed the region into a global industrial hub. The same city is today home to 8,000–9,000 industries supporting lakhs of jobs. However, for decades, core issues of entrepreneurs and workers have not been consistently raised in the civic body, leaving problems unresolved.”

Abhay Bhor | President of the Forum of Small and Large Scale Industries Association

Bhor further said, “Industrial areas continue to suffer from inadequate power supply, poor drainage, waste management, healthcare, security and safety. Our workers face issues related to wages, health, social security and exploitation. Despite paying crores in taxes annually, industries lack basic amenities. Due to this, many industries in Pimpri-Chinchwad, particularly in Bhosari MIDC, were forced to relocate many firms to areas like Chakan.”

Bhor said mere protests are insufficient and participation in decision-making is essential. Accordingly, a Pimpri-Chinchwad City Development Front, including industrialists, will contest upcoming civic elections to represent industrialists, workers and citizens collectively. Bhor said around 5-10 candidates will be fielded from this. He also said that this case is not only in Pimpri-Chinchwad but across Maharashtra, and the problems of businessmen and industrialists are not being paid attention to.

Zero Expectations From Corporaters!

Corporators have been absent from the civic body since March 2022, and many residents claim that public representatives had already begun disengaging even before that, especially during the COVID-19 period. Issues such as traffic congestion, inadequate water supply, rising pollution, and deteriorating infrastructure have remained long-standing problems in Pimpri-Chinchwad, particularly since the city’s population began growing rapidly in the early 2010s.

Additionally, since the COVID-19 era, Maharashtra has witnessed several major political upheavals. With unconventional alliances forming governments at both the Centre and the state, many voters feel confused and disillusioned. A common perception is that regardless of whom they vote for, elected representatives eventually align with the ruling party. As a result, several residents say they have little to no expectations from the upcoming corporators.

Ajay Devne | A Resident of Nigdi Pradhikaran

Ajay Devne, a resident of Nigdi Pradhikaran, said, “No matter whom we vote for, they end up joining the ruling party at the state or Centre. In the Lok Sabha elections, there were allegations of vote theft, so we are unsure whether our votes mattered. Similar allegations surfaced during the Vidhan Sabha elections. We will vote in the municipal elections too, but those elected will be drawn to power. I honestly have no expectations from them.”