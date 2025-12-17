23 Habitual Offenders Externed From Nanded In Major Law-And-Order Drive | Representative Image

Nanded: In a major drive to maintain law and order in the city, Sub-Divisional Officer Sachin Khallal, under the guidance of Collector Rahul Kardile, has taken stringent action against criminals over the past year. As part of this sustained crackdown in 2025, a total of 23 habitual and serious offenders involved in grave crimes across various police station jurisdictions in the district have been externed.

The externed offenders face cases under serious provisions, including the Arms Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Most of them fall within the age group of 23 to 35 years. Police station-wise, the number of externments includes 13 from Nanded Rural, six from Itwara, two from Airport Police Station, and one each from Vazirabad and Shivajinagar, taking the total to 23.

The action was carried out with the cooperation of police officials under the guidance of Kardile and SP Abinash Kumar. Former Sub-Divisional Police Officer Sushilkumar Nayak, along with present SDPOs Venjane and Shinde, played a key role in the implementation of the operation.

Khallal has appealed to citizens to actively cooperate with the administration in maintaining peace and public safety. He urged people to immediately inform the nearest police station or the administration if they notice any criminal tendencies, suspicious activities, or violations of the law. Emphasising collective responsibility, he called upon residents to come forward as vigilant citizens to help build a safe and secure Nanded.