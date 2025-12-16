 Mumbai: 21-Year-Old Man Arrested For Forging NEET Scores To Illegally Stay In Sir JJ Hospital Hostel
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: 21-Year-Old Man Arrested For Forging NEET Scores To Illegally Stay In Sir JJ Hospital Hostel

Mumbai: 21-Year-Old Man Arrested For Forging NEET Scores To Illegally Stay In Sir JJ Hospital Hostel

A 21-year-old man, Faisal Amiruddin Shaikh, was arrested by Sir JJ Marg Police for forging NEET scores and illegally staying in the Sir JJ Hospital’s first-year MBBS hostel. He faked a high score to claim admission but had actually scored 90 marks. The fraud was uncovered during a routine inspection, revealing he had no genuine enrollment or roll number.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Tuesday, December 16, 2025, 09:21 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: 21-Year-Old Man Arrested For Forging NEET Scores To Illegally Stay In Sir JJ Hospital Hostel | File Pic (Representational Image)

Mumbai: The Sir JJ Marg Police have arrested a 21-year-old man for allegedly forging examination documents and illegally staying at the Old Boys’ Hostel of Sir JJ Hospital by posing as a first-year MBBS student.

Details

The accused, Faisal Amiruddin Shaikh, 21, from Uttar Pradesh, resided in the hostel for one month using fake documents, including a bogus NEET result. He actually scored 90 marks but fabricated 514 marks to claim admission eligibility. The complaint was filed by warden Rewat Tukaram Kaninde, 37, a medical officer posted there for seven years.

The hostel is for first-year MBBS students. On December 12, during a routine inspection at 10:30am, the warden found Faisal in Room No. 144 not attending classes. Faisal claimed his admission was upgraded to RML College, Lucknow. When asked for documents, he said they were with his father. A phone call raised suspicions as the father initially denied having a son, later clarifying no upgrade occurred.

FPJ Shorts
Viral Video Shows Cristiano Ronaldo Fans Escorted Out Of Arun Jaitley Stadium In Delhi During Lionel Messi's GOAT India Tour
Viral Video Shows Cristiano Ronaldo Fans Escorted Out Of Arun Jaitley Stadium In Delhi During Lionel Messi's GOAT India Tour
Sensex Slides 363.92 Points To 84,849.44 In Early Trade, Nifty Drops 106.65 To 25,920.65
Sensex Slides 363.92 Points To 84,849.44 In Early Trade, Nifty Drops 106.65 To 25,920.65
'Pak's 'Unique Way' Of Respecting People's Will Is Jailing PM': India Pushes Back Against Pakistan's Kashmir Narrative, Highlights Imran Khan's Imprisonment
'Pak's 'Unique Way' Of Respecting People's Will Is Jailing PM': India Pushes Back Against Pakistan's Kashmir Narrative, Highlights Imran Khan's Imprisonment"
India’s Exports Surge 19.37% In November To Six-Month High, Trade Deficit Narrows
India’s Exports Surge 19.37% In November To Six-Month High, Trade Deficit Narrows

College checks confirmed Faisal had no roll number or enrollment. His submitted documents were forged. Faisal confessed to lying to his parents about securing MBBS admission and forging papers to enter the hostel. His father, a tailor in Dubai, and family wanted him to become a doctor, allegedly motivating the fraud.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Weather Update For Dec 16, 2025: City Wakes Up To Haze-Filled Skies With Winter Chill; AQI...

Mumbai Weather Update For Dec 16, 2025: City Wakes Up To Haze-Filled Skies With Winter Chill; AQI...

Mumbai: 21-Year-Old Man Arrested For Forging NEET Scores To Illegally Stay In Sir JJ Hospital Hostel

Mumbai: 21-Year-Old Man Arrested For Forging NEET Scores To Illegally Stay In Sir JJ Hospital Hostel

BMC Elections 2026: Mega Infrastructure Projects Worth ₹10,000 Crore Rolled Out Ahead Of Poll Code

BMC Elections 2026: Mega Infrastructure Projects Worth ₹10,000 Crore Rolled Out Ahead Of Poll Code

Thane POCSO Court Grants Bail To Mother, Others Accused In Sexual Assault Case Involving 10-Year-Old...

Thane POCSO Court Grants Bail To Mother, Others Accused In Sexual Assault Case Involving 10-Year-Old...

Relief For Residents: Bombay HC Directs BMC To Open Andheri DP Road

Relief For Residents: Bombay HC Directs BMC To Open Andheri DP Road