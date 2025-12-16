Mumbai: 21-Year-Old Man Arrested For Forging NEET Scores To Illegally Stay In Sir JJ Hospital Hostel | File Pic (Representational Image)

Mumbai: The Sir JJ Marg Police have arrested a 21-year-old man for allegedly forging examination documents and illegally staying at the Old Boys’ Hostel of Sir JJ Hospital by posing as a first-year MBBS student.

Details

The accused, Faisal Amiruddin Shaikh, 21, from Uttar Pradesh, resided in the hostel for one month using fake documents, including a bogus NEET result. He actually scored 90 marks but fabricated 514 marks to claim admission eligibility. The complaint was filed by warden Rewat Tukaram Kaninde, 37, a medical officer posted there for seven years.

The hostel is for first-year MBBS students. On December 12, during a routine inspection at 10:30am, the warden found Faisal in Room No. 144 not attending classes. Faisal claimed his admission was upgraded to RML College, Lucknow. When asked for documents, he said they were with his father. A phone call raised suspicions as the father initially denied having a son, later clarifying no upgrade occurred.

College checks confirmed Faisal had no roll number or enrollment. His submitted documents were forged. Faisal confessed to lying to his parents about securing MBBS admission and forging papers to enter the hostel. His father, a tailor in Dubai, and family wanted him to become a doctor, allegedly motivating the fraud.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/