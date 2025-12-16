Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Clears Promotions Of 22 Officers Ahead Of Model Code of Conduct

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) | File Photo

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Promotions for 22 officers of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) have finally been approved after a prolonged delay. CSMC Commissioner G. Sreekanth had earlier forwarded the promotion proposal to the state government, where it remained pending for several days. The government has now cleared the proposal and issued an ordinance granting the long-awaited promotions ahead of the implementation of the model code of conduct for the elections.

As per the decision, Assistant Commissioners Savita Sonawane and Abhay Pramanik have been promoted to Deputy Commissioners. Office Superintendents Bharat Birare, Shridhar Tarpe, Samiuddin Badiuddin, Shrikant Vaidya, Uday Mokashi, Ashok Giri, Uday Manavatkar, Ramesh More, Lata Pujari, Naim Ansari, and Sheikh Abdul Rafiq Razzaq have been elevated to the Assistant Commissioner position.

In the Engineering Department, Assistant Engineer Manoj Baviskar (Civil) has been promoted to Deputy Engineer. Deputy Engineers Amol Kulkarni and Sachin Waikar (Mechanical) have been promoted to Executive Engineer (Mechanical). Similarly, Deputy Engineers Vijay Gore, Vasant Bhoye, Anil Tanpure, Sanjay Kombade, and Balasaheb Shirsat have been promoted to Executive Engineer. Health Officer Dr Ujjwala Bhamre has been promoted to Assistant Health Officer. All promoted officers have been given immediate charge of their respective posts.

The post of CSMC’s City Engineer remains vacant following the retirement of Farukh Khan at the end of November. Though several names, including Vijay Gore, Vasant Bhoye, Anil Tanpure, Sanjay Kombade, and Balasaheb Shirsat, were under consideration, government approval for appointments at the Executive Engineer level was delayed.

As a result, the City Engineer’s chair has remained vacant for the past 15 days. There is, however, a strong expectation that Sreekanth will soon assign additional charges. Shirsat’s name is reported to be leading the race, and he has reportedly been playing an indirect role as city engineer during inspection visits for ongoing development works, according to sources within the CSMC.