 Maharashtra Crime: Woman & Man Found Dead In Pond In Marathwada’s Latur; Police Probe On
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneMaharashtra Crime: Woman & Man Found Dead In Pond In Marathwada’s Latur; Police Probe On

Maharashtra Crime: Woman & Man Found Dead In Pond In Marathwada’s Latur; Police Probe On

According to police, the incident came to light on Monday when two bodies were spotted in a pond along the Gharni River, near the Nalegaon–Sawantwadi road

Vinod ChavanUpdated: Tuesday, December 16, 2025, 10:14 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | File

Latur: The bodies of a woman and a man were found floating in a pond near a bridge on the Gharni River in Nalegaon village of Chakur tehsil, triggering panic in the area. Police have launched an investigation to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

According to police, the incident came to light on Monday when two bodies were spotted in a pond along the Gharni River, near the Nalegaon–Sawantwadi road.

The deceased have been identified as Anita Laxman Telange (35), a resident of Nalegaon, Chakur tehsil, and Rajkumar Shrangare, also from Nalegaon, currently residing at Ashtamode in Chakur tehsil.

Police said a missing person complaint regarding Anita Telange had been registered at the Chakur police station on December 12. Despite search efforts, she had not been traced. Rajkumar Shrangare, meanwhile, had reportedly been missing for the past three days, though no formal complaint in this regard had been lodged with the police.

FPJ Shorts
India’s Textiles Exports See 4.6% Growth In Last 4 Fiscals, Exports Rise In Over 100 Nations
India’s Textiles Exports See 4.6% Growth In Last 4 Fiscals, Exports Rise In Over 100 Nations
Panvel Municipal Corporation Inaugurates Multiple Development Projects Across City
Panvel Municipal Corporation Inaugurates Multiple Development Projects Across City
Mumbai Sessions Court Grants Bail To 29-Year-Old Man Arrested In Attempt-To-Murder Case, Says Further Detention Unwarranted
Mumbai Sessions Court Grants Bail To 29-Year-Old Man Arrested In Attempt-To-Murder Case, Says Further Detention Unwarranted
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 16, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Goose Sambad Night Tuesday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 16, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Goose Sambad Night Tuesday Weekly Draw
Read Also
'CM's Word Is Final,' Says Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar As BJP, NCP Set For...
article-image

Both bodies were found floating on the surface of the pond on Monday. Police rushed to the spot, retrieved the bodies and conducted a panchnama. Post-mortem examinations were carried out at the Primary Health Centre in Nalegaon. An accidental death case has been registered at the Chakur police station.

The Chakur police are carrying out further investigation under the guidance of Police Inspector Balaji Bhande.

Anita Telange sustained her family through daily-wage labour. Her husband and two daughters survive her; another daughter had died earlier due to illness. Rajkumar Shrangare is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Crime: Woman & Man Found Dead In Pond In Marathwada’s Latur; Police Probe On

Maharashtra Crime: Woman & Man Found Dead In Pond In Marathwada’s Latur; Police Probe On

Nipat Niranjan Maharaj Fair Concludes With Religious Fervour In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Nipat Niranjan Maharaj Fair Concludes With Religious Fervour In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Ruling Party Moving To Remove ‘Socialism & Secularism’ From Preamble,...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Ruling Party Moving To Remove ‘Socialism & Secularism’ From Preamble,...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Clears Promotions Of 22 Officers Ahead Of Model Code of Conduct

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Clears Promotions Of 22 Officers Ahead Of Model Code of Conduct

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Schemes Must Be People-Centric & Transparent, Says Chief Secretary Rajesh...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Schemes Must Be People-Centric & Transparent, Says Chief Secretary Rajesh...