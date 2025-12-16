Maharashtra Crime: Woman & Man Found Dead In Pond In Marathwada’s Latur; Police Probe On

Representative Image | File

Latur: The bodies of a woman and a man were found floating in a pond near a bridge on the Gharni River in Nalegaon village of Chakur tehsil, triggering panic in the area. Police have launched an investigation to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

According to police, the incident came to light on Monday when two bodies were spotted in a pond along the Gharni River, near the Nalegaon–Sawantwadi road.

The deceased have been identified as Anita Laxman Telange (35), a resident of Nalegaon, Chakur tehsil, and Rajkumar Shrangare, also from Nalegaon, currently residing at Ashtamode in Chakur tehsil.

Police said a missing person complaint regarding Anita Telange had been registered at the Chakur police station on December 12. Despite search efforts, she had not been traced. Rajkumar Shrangare, meanwhile, had reportedly been missing for the past three days, though no formal complaint in this regard had been lodged with the police.

Both bodies were found floating on the surface of the pond on Monday. Police rushed to the spot, retrieved the bodies and conducted a panchnama. Post-mortem examinations were carried out at the Primary Health Centre in Nalegaon. An accidental death case has been registered at the Chakur police station.

The Chakur police are carrying out further investigation under the guidance of Police Inspector Balaji Bhande.

Anita Telange sustained her family through daily-wage labour. Her husband and two daughters survive her; another daughter had died earlier due to illness. Rajkumar Shrangare is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.