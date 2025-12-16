Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Ruling Party Moving To Remove ‘Socialism & Secularism’ From Preamble, Says Vishnu Dhobale

Vishnu Dhobale | File Photo

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “There is a severe need to protect socialism and secularism to ensure religious harmony and national unity remain intact while creating economic and social equality,” opined Vishnu Dhobale, national secretary, Samajvadi Jan Parishad. He was speaking during a press conference held here on Tuesday.

Dhobale said the ruling party has introduced a private bill in the Rajya Sabha to remove the words “socialism and secularism” mentioned in the Preamble of the Indian Constitution. He said these efforts by ruling party members are completely inconsistent with the basic structure of the Constitution, making it clear that they have no commitment to the overall constitutional objectives. According to him, these two words are not mere words but fundamental concepts that guide the direction of the Indian governance system's journey.

He said the country has multi-religious and multi-cultural traditions, and that unity in diversity is India’s national characteristic and strength. Since ancient times, the inherent tolerance in Indian society and the attitude of respecting all religions and faiths have formed the foundation of national unity. He said that in modern times, people from all castes and religions made immense sacrifices against British imperialism to win freedom for the nation. This very spirit of unity and tolerance was embodied in the Constitution under the name “secularism”, with the underlying principle that the state has no single religion but equally respects all religions and protects citizens’ religious freedom.

“The true meaning of democracy is to bring about radical social and economic transformation in the lives of ordinary people without spilling a single drop of blood,” as defined by the architect of the Constitution, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. This very idea and principle is enshrined in the concept of democratic socialism in the Preamble of the Constitution, Adv Dhobale added.

From this position, the Samajvadi Jan Parishad (Socialist People’s Council) makes a clear demand that this bill, presented in the Rajya Sabha and inconsistent with the fundamental objectives of the Constitution, be dismissed, Dhobale added.