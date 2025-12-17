 VIDEO: Leopard Runs Amok In Open Land In Pune’s Alandi In Broad Daylight; Residents Terrified
VIDEO: Leopard Runs Amok In Open Land In Pune’s Alandi In Broad Daylight; Residents Terrified

A video from Pune’s Alandi has gone viral, showing a leopard running amok in open land in broad daylight. The footage, reportedly from Tuesday near Vadgaon Road, was captured by residents from rooftops. It shows locals chasing the leopard before it enters a residential area, triggering fear among residents

Wednesday, December 17, 2025
article-image
VIDEO: Leopard Runs Amok In Open Land In Pune’s Alandi In Broad Daylight; Residents Terrified | Video Screengrab

A video from Pune's Alandi is going viral on social media, showing a leopard running amok in an open land in broad daylight.

The video, captured by residents from their rooftops, is reportedly from Tuesday and from the Vadgaon Road area in Alandi.

As seen in the video, a few residents are chasing the leopard as it flees at a fast pace, before it is seen entering a residential area.

This incident has created a sense of fear among the residents of Alandi, which is one of the most popular pilgrimage sites in Maharashtra.

The forest department said it is monitoring the situation and has urged residents to remain alert.

Meanwhile, an eight-year-old boy was killed by a leopard in Pune’s Junnar taluka on Monday.

The big cat, hiding in the bushes, pounced on Rohit Kapare at a farm while his mother was working nearby in Mangrul Pargaon village.

Forest officials said they have sought permission to eliminate the feline involved in the attack.

The Junnar forest division reportedly has more than 1,000 leopards. The shrinking prey base and other factors are forcing the big cats to stray into human settlements in the region, dotted with sugarcane farms, over the last few months.

Three people, including two children, were killed in leopard attacks in the last two months, sparking angry reactions among locals.

Last month, forest officials eliminated a leopard involved in a previous attack on a boy.

