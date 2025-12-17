Nashik: Minister Manikrao Kokate's Political Career In Jeopardy After Court Ruling | File Pic

Nashik: The troubles of State Sports Minister Manikrao Kokate are likely to deepen, as both his ministerial position and MLA membership have come under threat. In the case related to the alleged illegal acquisition of four residential flats from the reserved quota of the Chief Minister’s Discretionary Fund, the District and Sessions Court has held Kokate and his brother Vijay Kokate guilty during an interim hearing.



District and Sessions Judge P. M. Badar, in Tuesday’s hearing, upheld the earlier verdict of the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate delivered in February, which awarded two years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of ₹10,000. With this judgment being confirmed, Kokate now faces the risk of losing both his ministerial post and his legislative assembly membership.



The case dates back to 1997, when a complaint was filed by former minister (late) Tukaram Dighole alleging that the Kokate brothers had obtained four flats from the reserved quota of the Chief Minister’s Discretionary Fund.

In this matter, the civil court had found the Kokate brothers guilty and sentenced them to two years of rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of ₹50,000. At that time, they were granted bail on a bond of ₹15,000.



Challenging this verdict, Kokate approached higher courts. However, first the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate and now the District and Sessions Court have upheld the punishment of two years’ rigorous imprisonment and a fine of ₹10,000. As a result, Kokate’s difficulties have increased, putting both his ministerial post and MLA status in jeopardy.



Read Also Nashik's Sahil Parakh Selected By Delhi Capitals For IPL 2026



What is the case?

It was alleged by former minister (late) Tukaram Dighole that Manikrao Kokate illegally acquired four flats in 1997 at the Canada Corner area of Nashik city under the Chief Minister’s Discretionary Fund, which is reserved for economically weaker sections.

Following a complaint lodged by the then Additional District Collector Vishwanath Patil on behalf of the government at the Government Wada Police Station, a case was registered against the Kokate brothers along with Popat Sonawane and Prashant Govardhane.



All the accused were granted anticipatory bail in the case. During the trial, it was stated that Kokate was practicing as a lawyer. Based on evidence such as ancestral land ownership and other documents, the court concluded that he was financially well-off. Therefore, availing of flats meant for economically weaker sections was deemed illegal, leading to their conviction.