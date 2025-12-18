 Nashik: Controversial MICE Hub Tender In Tapovan Cancelled
The controversial tender for the construction of an exhibition centre (MICE Hub) under the 'Bharat Mandapam' project in the Sadhugram area of Tapovan for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027 has finally been cancelled.

Prashant Nikale
Thursday, December 18, 2025, 02:12 AM IST
Nashik: Controversial MICE Hub Tender In Tapovan Cancelled

Nashik: The controversial tender for the construction of an exhibition centre (MICE Hub) under the 'Bharat Mandapam' project in the Sadhugram area of Tapovan for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027 has finally been cancelled. The administration was under increasing pressure due to strong opposition from citizens, social organisations, and environmentalists.

Even after Kumbh Mela Minister Girish Mahajan ordered the cancellation of the MICE Hub project, the Municipal Corporation's tender process continued, creating confusion.

Tapovan is a religiously, environmentally, and historically sensitive area on the banks of the Godavari River. Thousands of devotees visit this place daily for darshan, bathing, and religious rituals. Citizens objected to the construction of a large commercial MICE hub in such a sacred place. The Municipal Corporation had planned to develop a modern MICE hub on land parcels number 332 and 333, including exhibition halls, indoor halls, open banquet facilities, and tent facilities.

Environmentalist Devang Jani said, “Trees were going to be cut down for the MICE hub. We opposed that. The administration had not informed the people of Nashik about this hub. This created misunderstandings. The Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) should conduct its affairs transparently.”

NMC's Additional Commissioner Karishma Nair said, “Due to the code of conduct, the tender process for the MICE hub exhibition centre has been suspended. A decision will be taken later regarding this.”

This decision has brought great relief to the environmentalists. However, given the previous statement that some trees would have to be cut down for Sadhugram, attention is now focused on future developments. The people of Nashik have shown unity in the fight to save Tapovan.

Timeline

Tender issued: November 14

Deadline for asking questions: November 20

Pre-bid meeting: November 21

Deadline for submitting tenders: December 4

Environmentalists' meeting with the Municipal Corporation: December 8

Technical tender opening date: December 15

Announcement of tender cancellation: December 16

