 Nashik: Maratha High School Students Win Prize For Medicine Reminder Tool
Students of Maratha High School, run by the Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj, attracted attention with their innovative 'Medicine Reminder Tool' at the 'Pragyan 2025' state-level science exhibition organised at K.K. Wagh Polytechnic. A special felicitation ceremony was organised at the school for these successful students.

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Thursday, December 18, 2025, 02:05 AM IST
Nashik: Students of Maratha High School, run by the Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj, attracted attention with their innovative 'Medicine Reminder Tool' at the 'Pragyan 2025' state-level science exhibition organised at K.K. Wagh Polytechnic. A special felicitation ceremony was organised at the school for these successful students.

The exhibition was inaugurated on December 11, and the prize distribution ceremony took place on December 12. In this exhibition, which featured a total of 234 projects, Om Kasar, Aniket Pawar, and Aradhya Kadam from class 9th D presented the 'Medicine Reminder Tool'. This device reminds users to take their medicine on time, thus eliminating problems caused by forgetfulness. They received a consolation prize, which included a cash prize of Rs. 1500, a trophy (for the school), and a memento for the guiding teachers.

