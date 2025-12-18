Leopard Spotted In Nashik's Gaikwadnagar; Forest Dept Sets Up Cage |

Nashik: A leopard was sighted on Tuesday night in the Gaikwadnagar area, located along the banks of the Nandini River in the city. Reprtedly, this incident occurred, and the forest department has immediately decided to set up a cage.

Leopard sightings in this area of the city

On Friday (December 12) at 4:45 AM, a leopard was spotted in the Gadkari Chowk (IG Office) area. On Sunday (December 14) at 9:30 PM, a leopard was also seen in the N. D. Patel Road area. On Tuesday (December 16) at 9:00 PM, information was received that a leopard was sighted in the Gaikwadnagar, Mumbainaka area.

Citizens informed the police that a leopard had been sighted in the Gaikwadnagar area at night. The police, along with forest department personnel, reached the spot. It was concluded that the leopard must be roaming along the banks of the Nandini River. However, forest department officials said that it might have gone towards the forest.

Forest department set up a cage

There is a possibility that the leopard is frequently visiting the area near the Nandini River. The forest department has informed that a cage has been set up on Wednesday (October 17) morning in the Gaikwadnagar, Milindnagar, and Tidke Colony (Bajiraonagar) areas. The forest department has appealed to citizens to contact the forest department directly or call 1926 if they spot a leopard.

The Nashik RFO, Sumit Nirmal, said, “The presence of the leopard in the city has created panic among the citizens. In the last few days, there have been incidents of leopards being sighted in various parts of the city. Such incidents are increasing due to the decreasing distance between wildlife and human settlements. Citizens are urged to be careful when going out late at night and not to leave children alone.”

Read Also Nashik's Sahil Parakh Selected By Delhi Capitals For IPL 2026

“A cage has been set up in the Gaikwad Nagar area, near Mumbai Naka. Awareness patrols and necessary measures are also being implemented in the area. The forest department is keeping a close watch on leopard movements in Nashik city and its surrounding areas. Efforts to rescue the leopard using a cage will continue. Residents of Nashik, do not panic if you spot a leopard, but remain vigilant! It is our responsibility to maintain a balance between wildlife and humans," he added.