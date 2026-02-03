 Pune Civic Body's Mayoral Elections Won't Be Unopposed As Congress, NCP Enter Fray
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune Civic Body's Mayoral Elections Won't Be Unopposed As Congress, NCP Enter Fray

Pune Civic Body's Mayoral Elections Won't Be Unopposed As Congress, NCP Enter Fray

As per the draw, the post of mayor in Pune was reserved for a woman corporator elected from the general category this time. The reservation for the mayor’s post will remain valid for 2.5 years, with another draw scheduled in 2028

Indu BhagatUpdated: Tuesday, February 03, 2026, 05:22 PM IST
article-image
Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Building | File Photo

In the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) elections held on January 15, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the single-largest party, winning 119 of the 165 seats. The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), led by the late Ajit Pawar, won 27 seats, Congress won 15 seats, NCP (SP) won three seats, and Shiv Sena (UBT) won one seat.

Looking at the numbers, it was expected that the elections for the posts of mayor and deputy mayor would be unopposed, as only the BJP has single-handedly crossed the magic figure of 83. However, the elections will not go unopposed as the NCP and Congress have both fielded their candidates. This has necessitated an election on February 6.

Earlier in the day, the BJP announced Manjusha Nagpure and Parshuram Wadekar as its nominees for the posts of mayor and deputy mayor, respectively.

Read Also
Pune Crime: Chitale Bandhu Shop Robbery In Ambegaon Leads To Detection Of Three Criminal Cases (CCTV...
article-image

Nagpure, a three-time corporator, won the civic body elections unopposed from Ward No. 35B (Suncity–Manikbaug) this time. A 46-year-old postgraduate in Business Management, she belongs to a family with a staunch Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) background. Meanwhile, Wadekar, a Republican Party of India (RPI) corporator, won from Ward No. 8A (Aundh-Bopodi) by defeating NCP candidate Vinod Ranpise with a margin of 8,747 votes.

FPJ Shorts
Russia Has Not Received Any Message From India About Stopping Oil Purchases: Kremlin Spokesman
Russia Has Not Received Any Message From India About Stopping Oil Purchases: Kremlin Spokesman
'Jai Mata Di!': Abhishek Sharma & Family Host 'Jagrata' Ahead Of ICC T20 World Cup 2026 In Viral Video
'Jai Mata Di!': Abhishek Sharma & Family Host 'Jagrata' Ahead Of ICC T20 World Cup 2026 In Viral Video
Kangana Ranaut & Chirag Paswan Clicked Together At NDA Parliamentary Party Meeting; Video Goes Viral - Watch
Kangana Ranaut & Chirag Paswan Clicked Together At NDA Parliamentary Party Meeting; Video Goes Viral - Watch
Thane Tragedy: Bhiwandi Man Loses Life Over Quarrel; Two Women Detained
Thane Tragedy: Bhiwandi Man Loses Life Over Quarrel; Two Women Detained

Meanwhile, the Congress party has fielded Ashwini Landge for the post of mayor and Sahil Kedari for deputy mayor. On the other hand, despite earlier indications that it would stay out of the contest, citing the recent death of Ajit Pawar, the NCP filed nominations -- Sheetal Sawant for the post of mayor and Datta Bahirat for the post of deputy mayor. This development was confirmed by party leaders Chetan Tupe and Sunil Tingre.

Read Also
Ladki Bahin Yojana Scam: 1,201 Fake Male Beneficiaries In Pune, Re-Verification Of 2.25 Lakh Ordered
article-image

As per the draw, the post of mayor in Pune was reserved for a woman corporator elected from the general category this time. The reservation for the mayor’s post will remain valid for 2.5 years, with another draw scheduled in 2028.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune Civic Body's Mayoral Elections Won't Be Unopposed As Congress, NCP Enter Fray
Pune Civic Body's Mayoral Elections Won't Be Unopposed As Congress, NCP Enter Fray
Who Is Manjusha Nagpure? All You Need To Know About Pune's New Mayor
Who Is Manjusha Nagpure? All You Need To Know About Pune's New Mayor
Pune: PMC Rolls Out Safety Rules For Demolition Of Old Buildings - Here's All You Need To Know
Pune: PMC Rolls Out Safety Rules For Demolition Of Old Buildings - Here's All You Need To Know
‘How Did You Have The Audacity?’ Supreme Court Slams Rohit Pawar In Maharashtra Cricket...
‘How Did You Have The Audacity?’ Supreme Court Slams Rohit Pawar In Maharashtra Cricket...
Pune: Pimpri-Chinchwad School Students’ Names To Orbit The Moon On NASA's Artemis II Mission
Pune: Pimpri-Chinchwad School Students’ Names To Orbit The Moon On NASA's Artemis II Mission