 Pune: Katraj New Tunnel–Navale Bridge Lane To Remain Closed From February 3 to 5
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Katraj New Tunnel–Navale Bridge Lane To Remain Closed From February 3 to 5

Pune: Katraj New Tunnel–Navale Bridge Lane To Remain Closed From February 3 to 5

According to officials, all lanes from Satara towards Pune and Mumbai will remain closed daily from 6 am to 8 am to ensure the safe installation of speed monitoring systems and directional signboards

Indu BhagatUpdated: Tuesday, February 03, 2026, 06:09 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Katraj New Tunnel–Navale Bridge Lane To Remain Closed From February 3 to 5 | Sourced

Pune: Traffic on the Pune-Satara Highway will face temporary restrictions between the Katraj New Tunnel and Navale Bridge as authorities begin installing speed control cameras on the stretch. The work will be carried out over three days, starting Tuesday, February 3, and continuing till Thursday, February 5.

According to officials, all lanes from Satara towards Pune and Mumbai will remain closed daily from 6 am to 8 am to ensure the safe installation of speed monitoring systems and directional signboards. This two-hour morning shutdown has been planned to minimise risks during the installation process on this busy and accident-prone section of the highway.

Read Also
Who Is Manjusha Nagpure? All You Need To Know About Pune's New Mayor
article-image

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has appealed to motorists to cooperate and plan their journeys accordingly. "The speed control cameras are being installed to improve road safety and prevent over-speeding. Commuters should use the old Katraj tunnel and service roads during the closure hours," an NHAI project director said.

Authorities have urged regular commuters and peak-hour travellers to follow traffic advisories and leave early to avoid congestion. Normal traffic movement is expected to resume after 8 am each day once the installation work is completed.

FPJ Shorts
World Cancer Day 2026: Rising Cancer Burden Emerges As Major Economic And Public Health Challenge For India
World Cancer Day 2026: Rising Cancer Burden Emerges As Major Economic And Public Health Challenge For India
Paris Prosecutors Search Elon Musk’s X Offices In France Over Deepfake, Child Abuse And Algorithm Bias Probe
Paris Prosecutors Search Elon Musk’s X Offices In France Over Deepfake, Child Abuse And Algorithm Bias Probe
JK Lakshmi Cement Q3 Profit Slips 26% QoQ To ₹58.12 Crore, Revenue Rises 6% To ₹1,588 Crore
JK Lakshmi Cement Q3 Profit Slips 26% QoQ To ₹58.12 Crore, Revenue Rises 6% To ₹1,588 Crore
Rhea Chakraborty All Set To Make Acting Comeback With Netflix's Family Business; Fans Excited - Watch Teaser
Rhea Chakraborty All Set To Make Acting Comeback With Netflix's Family Business; Fans Excited - Watch Teaser

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Katraj New Tunnel–Navale Bridge Lane To Remain Closed From February 3 to 5
Pune: Katraj New Tunnel–Navale Bridge Lane To Remain Closed From February 3 to 5
Pune: Series Of Fraud & Theft Cases Reported Across Pimpri-Chinchwad
Pune: Series Of Fraud & Theft Cases Reported Across Pimpri-Chinchwad
Kusumagraj Pratishthan Announces Godavari Gaurav Award 2026 In Nashik; Six Eminent Personalities To...
Kusumagraj Pratishthan Announces Godavari Gaurav Award 2026 In Nashik; Six Eminent Personalities To...
Pune Civic Body's Mayoral Elections Won't Be Unopposed As Congress, NCP Enter Fray
Pune Civic Body's Mayoral Elections Won't Be Unopposed As Congress, NCP Enter Fray
Who Is Manjusha Nagpure? All You Need To Know About Pune's New Mayor
Who Is Manjusha Nagpure? All You Need To Know About Pune's New Mayor