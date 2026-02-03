Pune: Katraj New Tunnel–Navale Bridge Lane To Remain Closed From February 3 to 5 | Sourced

Pune: Traffic on the Pune-Satara Highway will face temporary restrictions between the Katraj New Tunnel and Navale Bridge as authorities begin installing speed control cameras on the stretch. The work will be carried out over three days, starting Tuesday, February 3, and continuing till Thursday, February 5.

According to officials, all lanes from Satara towards Pune and Mumbai will remain closed daily from 6 am to 8 am to ensure the safe installation of speed monitoring systems and directional signboards. This two-hour morning shutdown has been planned to minimise risks during the installation process on this busy and accident-prone section of the highway.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has appealed to motorists to cooperate and plan their journeys accordingly. "The speed control cameras are being installed to improve road safety and prevent over-speeding. Commuters should use the old Katraj tunnel and service roads during the closure hours," an NHAI project director said.

Authorities have urged regular commuters and peak-hour travellers to follow traffic advisories and leave early to avoid congestion. Normal traffic movement is expected to resume after 8 am each day once the installation work is completed.