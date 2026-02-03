Who Is Manjusha Nagpure? All You Need To Know About Pune's New Mayor | Sourced

Pune: From an IT professional to the Mayor of Pune, Manjusha Nagpure’s rise reflects a blend of education, political experience, and strong ideological roots.

The Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) has named 46-year-old Manjusha Nagpure as its choice for the next Mayor of Pune. A third-time corporator and an MBA graduate, Nagpure was selected over senior party leaders, including four-time corporator Varsha Tapkir and three-time corporator Mansi Deshpande.

Strong academic background

Nagpure completed her graduation from Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) in 1999 and achieved a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from ICFAI University in 2021. She is among the most highly educated elected representatives in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

Born in 1979, she began her professional career in the IT sector and quit her job to contest for her first election. Her family encouraged her to start her political career.

Unopposed victory in PMC polls

In the recently held PMC elections on January 15, Nagpure was elected unopposed from the Suncity–Manikbaug ward on Sinhagad Road. The ward falls under the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency, represented by NCP (SP) working president Supriya Sule, a politically significant region that the BJP has been keen to make inroads into.

Nagpure had first entered civic politics in 2012, when she was elected from the Anandnagar area on Sinhagad Road. Since then, she has been elected to the PMC three times.

Read Also Pune's Katraj Milk Union Renamed After Ajit Pawar Following His Death In Plane Crash

RSS family roots

Nagpure comes from a family deeply associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Her ideological background and long association with grassroots politics are believed to have played a key role in the BJP leadership placing its trust in her.

Vision for Pune

- During her campaign, Nagpure outlined a development-focused agenda for the city. Her priorities include:

- Improving traffic flow by upgrading signals, widening roads, and strengthening PMPML bus services

- Flood control along Sinhagad Road through the construction of a retaining wall on the Mutha River and a flood alert system

- Accelerating PMC’s river improvement and beautification projects

- Launching the Swachh Ward, Beautiful Ward initiative to tackle open waste dumping

- Upgrading civic hospitals and introducing digital education in municipal schools

With a mix of professional experience, political continuity, and reform-oriented plans, Manjusha Nagpure is set to begin Pune’s Mayor.