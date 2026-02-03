 Pune: Series Of Fraud & Theft Cases Reported Across Pimpri-Chinchwad
Varad BhatkhandeUpdated: Tuesday, February 03, 2026, 06:03 PM IST
article-image
Pimpri-Chinchwad City | Representational Image | Gaurav Kadam

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Multiple cases of fraud and theft were reported across different parts of Pimpri-Chinchwad on Monday, highlighting rising concerns over financial crimes and misuse of trust.

In the first incident, gold jewellery worth Rs 2.04 lakh was stolen after the accused allegedly gained the trust of a young girl in the Shastri Nagar area of Kasarwadi under the limits of Dapodi Police Station. The incident occurred between 23rd December 2025 and 12th January 2026.

Machhindra Sampat Deshmukh (41), a resident of Shastrinagar, lodged a complaint at the Dapodi Police Station against Aditya Shitole (19), a resident of Chikhali, and one of his associates. According to police, the accused befriended the complainant’s eldest daughter and convinced her to hand over the jewellery before fleeing. Dapodi Police are investigating the case.

In another incident, a businessman from the Shanti Nagar area of Bhosari was allegedly cheated of Rs 7.41 lakh after his WhatsApp account was hacked on 1st January around 5 pm.

The hacker reportedly accessed banking details linked to the businessman’s wife’s account at a nationalised bank and transferred the money fraudulently. A case has been registered at the Bhosari Police Station under the Information Technology Act, and further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, in Chinchwad, a bank official has been accused of embezzling over Rs 30 lakh from customers. The fraud took place at a cooperative bank between 2020 and 13th July 2023. The accused allegedly collected cash deposits from account holders but failed to credit them, instead using the money for personal gain. Chinchwad Police are probing the matter.

All these cases were registered with city police on Monday.

