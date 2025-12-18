 Pune: PMC Introduces Online, Single-Window NOC System For Civic Poll Candidates
Pune: PMC Introduces Online, Single-Window NOC System For Civic Poll Candidates

Following the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) General Election 2025 announcement and polling scheduled for January 15, 2026, the civic administration has put in place a simple mechanism for issuing mandatory No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to election candidates.

Indu BhagatUpdated: Thursday, December 18, 2025, 07:52 PM IST
As per election norms, candidates are required to obtain a certificate confirming that no outstanding dues are pending against them across 22 different departments of the Municipal Corporation. Earlier, the process used to take three to four days. However, PMC has now digitised and streamlined the system to ensure faster clearance.

Candidates filing nomination forms between December 23 and December 30, 2025, can apply for the NOC either online or offline. For online applications, candidates must register on nocelection.pmc.gov.in and upload their Aadhaar card, voter ID and property number. Once submitted, arrears from all concerned departments will be verified online. If any dues are found, candidates will be required to clear them before proceeding further. After successful verification and payment of pending dues, if any, the ‘No Arrears’ certificate can be downloaded from the website within 24 hours.

The certificate will also be delivered to the applicant’s address if all documents are found to be in order. To facilitate offline applicants, the PMC has started a single-window NOC facility at Savarkar Bhavan. Five officers will be appointed at this centre to issue certificates. The facility will start daily from 9.45 am to 6.15 pm, including weekly and public holidays, till December 30, 2025.

Additionally, election help desks will be set up at each regional office of the Municipal Corporation. These help desks will assist candidates in filling out offline applications and completing documentation formalities. The initiative aims to reduce delays, ensure transparency and provide timely assistance to candidates during the nomination process, officials said.

