 Jalgaon: District Collector Reviews Traffic, Safety Measures On Autram Ghat Road
Jalgaon: District Collector Reviews Traffic, Safety Measures On Autram Ghat Road

District Collector Rohan Ghuge today inspected the current traffic situation on the Autram (Kannad) Ghat road, which connects Jalgaon and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar districts. During this inspection, a detailed review was conducted of the condition of the roads in the ghat, traffic obstacles, traffic control, and safety measures.

Vijay PathakUpdated: Thursday, December 18, 2025, 07:42 PM IST
The District Collector instructed the concerned authorities to ensure that traffic on the ghat road remains smooth and on time. Instructions were also given to implement necessary immediate measures to avoid traffic congestion, take special precautions at accident-prone areas, and implement preventive measures.

