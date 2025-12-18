Jalgaon: District Collector Reviews Traffic, Safety Measures On Autram Ghat Road |

Jalgaon: District Collector Rohan Ghuge today inspected the current traffic situation on the Autram (Kannad) Ghat road, which connects Jalgaon and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar districts. During this inspection, a detailed review was conducted of the condition of the roads in the ghat, traffic obstacles, traffic control, and safety measures.

The District Collector instructed the concerned authorities to ensure that traffic on the ghat road remains smooth and on time. Instructions were also given to implement necessary immediate measures to avoid traffic congestion, take special precautions at accident-prone areas, and implement preventive measures.

Along with this, District Collector Ghuge instructed for effective coordination between the traffic police, the municipal council, and the revenue administration. Present during the inspection were Chalisgaon Sub-Divisional Officer Pramod Hile, Tehsildar Prashant Patil, Municipal Council Chief Officer Saurabh Joshi, and traffic police personnel.