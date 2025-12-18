Contest As Mahayuti Allies, No Disputes: Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule Warns BJP Leaders Ahead Of Civic Polls In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and State Revenue Minister Chandrashekar Bawankule has warned local party leaders that the municipal corporation elections should be contested as the allied party of Mahayuti, and no one should create any disputes. Against the backdrop of the municipal corporation election, Bawankule addressed a review meeting at the BJP office in Chikalthana on Wednesday. Following his warning, the hopes of several aspirants may come to an end, and the BJP core committee has also become restless.



Shiv Sena has presented a proposal for an alliance to the BJP, suggesting that seat sharing should be done according to the 2015 formula between the two parties, with 50-50 sharing on the remaining seats. BJP is uneasy with this proposal, as several aspirants are willing to contest under the BJP candidature. However, following directives from senior leaders, the hopes of several aspirants have been dashed.



Out of the total 29 wards, the situation is favourable for Mahayuti in 18 wards. If the 50-50 formula is implemented, both Shiv Sena and BJP will have 36 seats each. However, neither party has made decisions regarding NCP and RPI, the other allied parties of Mahayuti.



If the alliance between the BJP, Shiv Sena, and other allied parties is finalised, several aspirants will have to abandon their claims. Aspirants willing to contest in the 29 wards across the East, West, Central, and Phulambri assembly constituencies have already submitted their applications to both parties. So far, both parties have received more than 2,200 applications. Moreover, there is a possibility that those who do not get the candidature may rebel.