Looking For Weekend Plans? Here's A List Of Pune Events Worth Your Time

Puneites can enjoy the powepacked weekend, the scheduled program as following:

Convergence (Group art exhibition)

Friday onwards; 10 am–7 pm; Venue: Art Gallery, Monalisa Kalagram, Koregaon Park

Convergence is about quiet conversations and connections between material, scale, and point of view. Works span painting, sculpture, mixed media and installations. Lisa Pingale, founder & director of Monalisa Kalagram, and the show has more than 35 artists. Can be ideal for viewers who enjoy ambling through a space and letting connections emerge at their own pace. Free entry.

Pune Book Festival 2025

Friday, Saturday, Sunday; 11 am - 8 pm; Venue: Fergusson College Grounds, Shivajinagar

With over 900 stalls featuring multilingual publishers, university presses and indie imprints. The curated sessions from 6 pm bring together author talks, panels, and readings, alongwith translators and critics from across India. Take in one of Pune’s most intellectually charged weekends as the city builds towards its UNESCO World Book Capital 2027 bid. Free entry.

Sculptures of Sound — Hindustani Khayal Baithak (Classical music concert)

Saturday, 4:30 pm; Venue: Empress Botanical Garden (RRBCEA), Pune Cantonment

Led by north-Indian classical vocalist Anagha Bhat, trained under the accomplished vocalist Padma Shri Ulhas Kashalkar. Enjoy a khayal-style musical baithak, and it will be accompanied by Vinay Mundhe on tabla and Ameya Bichu on harmonium. Registration is mandatory. One can reserve through @rrbcea_empressgarden, ₹250 per person.

Apni Ye Duniya Saari (Indie theatre)

Sunday, 6 pm; Venue: Kalachhaya Cultural Centre, Gokhalenagar

A thoughtful play that leans into conversations we usually avoid- intimacy, compromise and the quiet negotiations of urban relationships. With minimal staging and closely observed characters, the focus of this play stays firmly on the writing and performances. This one rewards attention over applause. Book on townscript.com at ₹263.

Pune Heritage Walking Tour (Heritage walk)

Sunday, 11 am–4 pm; Venue: Old city area

A two-hour guided walk slows it through Pune city, it is led by seasoned heritage guides, the route is scheduled through Peth-era lanes, temples, wada architecture and forgotten civic corners, unpacking how the city grew long before IT parks and cafés arrived. Book through Urbanaut, starting from ₹1300.

Telling Lies (Stand-up comedy)

Sunday, 7 pm; Venue: Bharatratna Pandit Bhimsen Joshi Kalamandir, Aundh

Aashish Solanki’s solo show takes a detour from the nice-guy bits in this relatable about dishonesty, the small, socially acceptable kind, and the bigger ones we pretend don’t count. Witty and conversational, its comedy trusts the audience to keep up. One can book at BookMyShow for ₹799.

Candlelight: Christmas Classics (Candlelit classical music)

Sunday, 7 pm; Venue: Hyatt Pune, Kalyani Nagar

Enjoy together Christmas favourites, from Ave Maria to Clair de Lune, in a 60-minute programme. Perfect for a Sunday evening that’s introspective yet warm. Doors open 30 minutes before the show, and no entry once it starts. Book through LiveYourCity, starting from ₹1,299.

Khayaal: A Musical Mono-Drama (Theatre performance)

Sunday, 6.45 pm; Venue: Aayaam by House of Aadyaa, Shivajinagar