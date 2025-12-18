Nashik: Kushavart Kund Cleaning Time To Drop From 9 Hours To 3 With New Water Treatment System |

Nashik: In view of the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela, VIL Company has prepared a significant project under its CSR initiative for the water purification and rejuvenation of the sacred Kushavart Kund at Trimbakeshwar. Kumbh Mela Commissioner Shekhar Singh has directed that the work on this project be commenced immediately.



Lakhs of devotees visit Trimbakeshwar throughout the year. During peak crowd periods, the quality of water in the Kund deteriorates rapidly. From a public health perspective, the proposed treatment system with a capacity of 300 m³/hr, instead of the existing 100 m³/hr, will make it possible to clean the entire Kund in 3 hours instead of the earlier 9 hours.



The water quality will be consistently maintained in accordance with the guidelines of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and the National Green Tribunal. VIL Company will also be responsible for the maintenance and repairs for a period of 25 years. In the presentation submitted by VIL on 15 December 2025, the company clearly outlined the technical details, capacity enhancement, treatment methodology, and implementation framework of the project.



Read Also Pune Records Coldest December First Half In A Decade



To initiate the project, processes related to site handover, electricity supply, and necessary permissions will be expedited by the Municipal Council. In this regard, a meeting to discuss further action on the project has been scheduled via video conferencing on 26 December 2025 at 12:00 noon.



The project is expected to be completed by the end of June, following which the water in Kushavart Kund will continuously remain fit for bathing from a health perspective, ensuring cleanliness and sanctity of the pilgrimage site, Singh stated.