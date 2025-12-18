 Pune: Human Rights Award For Dr Ketan Deshpande's Efforts In Equal Education Access
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Human Rights Award For Dr Ketan Deshpande's Efforts In Equal Education Access

Pune: Human Rights Award For Dr Ketan Deshpande's Efforts In Equal Education Access

Dr Ketan Deshpande, Founder and Chairman of FUEL Education, who has been instrumental in bringing about social transformation through education and creating employment opportunities for youth through skill-based learning, has been honored with the ‘Special Contribution Human Rights Award’ by the Human Rights Protection and Awareness Organisation

Press ReleaseUpdated: Thursday, December 18, 2025, 04:20 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Human Rights Award For Dr Ketan Deshpande's Efforts In Equal Education Access |

Pune: Dr Ketan Deshpande, Founder and Chairman of FUEL Education, who has been instrumental in bringing about social transformation through education and creating employment opportunities for youth through skill-based learning, has been honored with the ‘Special Contribution Human Rights Award’ by the Human Rights Protection and Awareness Organisation here on Thursday.

He was presented the award by District and Sessions Judge Mahendra K. Mahajan, Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority Justice Revati Deshpande, Principal Dr. Sudhakarrao Jadhavar, retired Principal and District & Sessions Judge R.V. Jatale, retired Lt. Colonel Shreeshkumar, Adv. Shardul Jadhavar, and Founder President of the Human Rights Protection and Awareness Organisation, Vikas Kuchekar.

On the occasion of World Human Rights Day, the Human Rights Protection and Awareness Organisation, the District Legal Services Authority, Pune, and Jadhavar Law College, Pune jointly organised a program on human rights at the Maratha Chamber of Commerce.

Read Also
Pune Records Coldest December First Half In A Decade
article-image

Deshpande, who has driven social change through education, has provided thousands of students with career guidance, skill development, and scholarships through FUEL, giving them a new direction for the future. Under his leadership, FUEL Business School has effectively integrated modern education, industry-oriented courses, and skill training, thereby strengthening equal rights to education and opportunities for students.

FPJ Shorts
Karnataka: Chinese-Made GPS Device Found On Seagull Near Sensitive Karwar Naval Zone; Investigation Underway
Karnataka: Chinese-Made GPS Device Found On Seagull Near Sensitive Karwar Naval Zone; Investigation Underway
IND Vs SA 5th T20I Match Preview & Live Streaming Details: When & Where To Watch In India?
IND Vs SA 5th T20I Match Preview & Live Streaming Details: When & Where To Watch In India?
CBSE Recruitment 2025: Registration Last Date Extended; Check Details Here
CBSE Recruitment 2025: Registration Last Date Extended; Check Details Here
Sensex, Nifty End Flat After Volatile Session, IT Stock Gains Fail To Offset Losses In Other Sectors
Sensex, Nifty End Flat After Volatile Session, IT Stock Gains Fail To Offset Losses In Other Sectors

Through CSR initiatives, special guidance for rural students, and employment-oriented training, FUEL Education has truly created a humanitarian educational movement for youth. Deshpande has performed exceptional work to make young people capable, skilled, and self-reliant. This award is a recognition of his contribution to society.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Human Rights Award For Dr Ketan Deshpande's Efforts In Equal Education Access

Pune: Human Rights Award For Dr Ketan Deshpande's Efforts In Equal Education Access

Pune: Sushma Andhare Demands Dy CM Eknath Shinde's Resignation Over Savari Drug Case

Pune: Sushma Andhare Demands Dy CM Eknath Shinde's Resignation Over Savari Drug Case

Pune & Pimpri-Chinchwad Residents Lose Hard-Earned Money As Phones Get Hacked Via Fake RTO Challans...

Pune & Pimpri-Chinchwad Residents Lose Hard-Earned Money As Phones Get Hacked Via Fake RTO Challans...

Nashik: Kushavart Kund Cleaning Time To Drop From 9 Hours To 3 With New Water Treatment System

Nashik: Kushavart Kund Cleaning Time To Drop From 9 Hours To 3 With New Water Treatment System

Nashik Gets 6400 Million Cubic Feet Of Water For 2025-26, Up 200 From Last Year

Nashik Gets 6400 Million Cubic Feet Of Water For 2025-26, Up 200 From Last Year