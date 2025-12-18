Pune: Human Rights Award For Dr Ketan Deshpande's Efforts In Equal Education Access |

Pune: Dr Ketan Deshpande, Founder and Chairman of FUEL Education, who has been instrumental in bringing about social transformation through education and creating employment opportunities for youth through skill-based learning, has been honored with the ‘Special Contribution Human Rights Award’ by the Human Rights Protection and Awareness Organisation here on Thursday.

He was presented the award by District and Sessions Judge Mahendra K. Mahajan, Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority Justice Revati Deshpande, Principal Dr. Sudhakarrao Jadhavar, retired Principal and District & Sessions Judge R.V. Jatale, retired Lt. Colonel Shreeshkumar, Adv. Shardul Jadhavar, and Founder President of the Human Rights Protection and Awareness Organisation, Vikas Kuchekar.

On the occasion of World Human Rights Day, the Human Rights Protection and Awareness Organisation, the District Legal Services Authority, Pune, and Jadhavar Law College, Pune jointly organised a program on human rights at the Maratha Chamber of Commerce.

Deshpande, who has driven social change through education, has provided thousands of students with career guidance, skill development, and scholarships through FUEL, giving them a new direction for the future. Under his leadership, FUEL Business School has effectively integrated modern education, industry-oriented courses, and skill training, thereby strengthening equal rights to education and opportunities for students.

Through CSR initiatives, special guidance for rural students, and employment-oriented training, FUEL Education has truly created a humanitarian educational movement for youth. Deshpande has performed exceptional work to make young people capable, skilled, and self-reliant. This award is a recognition of his contribution to society.