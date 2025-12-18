Pune: Sushma Andhare Demands Dy CM Eknath Shinde's Resignation Over Savari Drug Case |

Amid the controversy over the drug seizure at Savari village in Satara district, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) leader Sushma Andhare on Wednesday said that if Prakash Shinde’s name has surfaced in connection with the case, a thorough inquiry must be conducted. She also demanded the resignation of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Speaking at a press conference in Pune, Andhare responded to Prakash Shinde’s statement made a day earlier, in which he denied any connection with the case and warned of filing a defamation suit if allegations were not withdrawn.

Andhare on Thursday said, "I'm not afraid of such threats, and I have not directly accused him of involvement. I never said that Prakash Shinde personally went there or was involved in manufacturing drugs. What I meant was that if his name has come up in public discussion, it must be investigated."

She further stated that the position of Deputy Chief Minister should not grant immunity from scrutiny. “No one should get special privilege because of the post they hold. Eknath Shinde should resign, and an enquiry must be conducted,” she added.

Criticising threats of legal action, Andhare said questioning those in power is the responsibility of the opposition. “No defamation case should be filed, as I didn't accuse him but was questioning people in power. Asking questions is our right. If answers cannot be given, those holding office should step aside instead of trying to avoid accountability,” she said.

What is the case?

A major MD drugs factory in Savali village of Satara district was exposed by the Mumbai Crime Branch, but the leader of the opposition alleges that the Fadnavis government is not taking the matter seriously. Despite the revelation of such a large drug factory, no action has yet been taken against the real masterminds behind it.

Close to Savali village lies Dare, the native village of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and this illegal business was allegedly being run by his brother, Prakash Shinde. It is precisely because of the alleged links between the drugs factory in Savali village and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde that the government is not taking firm action, said Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee president Harshwardhan Sapkal.