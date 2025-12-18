Nashik Gets 6400 Million Cubic Feet Of Water For 2025-26, Up 200 From Last Year | Twitter (Representative Pic)

Nashik: Considering the growing population and water needs of the city, a total of 6400 million cubic feet of water has been sanctioned for the Nashik Municipal Corporation from the Gangapur, Darna, and Mukne dams for the year 2025-26. This is 200 million cubic feet more than the 6200 million cubic feet allocated last year.

The proposal submitted by the Irrigation Department was approved in a review meeting on water allocation chaired by District Collector Ayush Prasad. The city's stable and floating population is approximately 22 to 25 lakhs. In 2024-25, the city received an average daily water supply of 571.68 million liters (20.19 million cubic feet).

Due to the increasing demand, the Municipal Corporation had requested a total of 6400 million cubic feet of water from the three dams for the period from October 15, 2025, to July 31, 2026. Due to prolonged rainfall this year, the dams have ample water reserves.

Therefore, the Nashik Municipal Corporation's request was positively accepted. Sources said that this year's proposal includes 4600 million cubic feet from Gangapur dam, 1500 million cubic feet from Mukne dam, and 300 million cubic feet from Darna dam.

District Collector Ayush Prasad directed that concrete measures be taken to reduce water leakage in the water supply system of Nashik city and the surrounding rural areas.