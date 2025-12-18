 Revenue Officials Are Backbone Of Governance, Says Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Collector Deelip Swami
Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Thursday, December 18, 2025, 07:38 PM IST
Revenue Officials Are Backbone Of Governance, Says Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Collector Deelip Swami | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Emphasising the crucial role played by grassroots-level revenue officials in ensuring effective governance, District Collector Deelip Swami on Wednesday said that revenue department officers, circle officers, and field staff are the backbone of the administrative machinery. He noted that by effectively using communication skills and modern technology, these officials can help transform public administration into a model of good governance.

Swami was speaking at a one-day sub-divisional level training programme organised for revenue officers and circle officers at DDL Lawns in Kannad. The programme aimed to strengthen administrative efficiency, improve service delivery, and enhance direct engagement with citizens, particularly in rural areas.

Service Guarantee Commissioner Kiran Jadhav, Kannad Sub-Divisional Officer Santosh Gorad, retired Deputy District Collector Sanjay Kundetkar, Khuldabad Tehsildar Swarup Kankal, Dr Shoaib Mohammad, Dr Ulfat Pardeshi, and Dr Megha Shevgan, along with several revenue officers and circle officers from the subdivision, were present at the event.

Addressing the gathering, Collector Swami said that revenue and circle officers serve as the first point of contact between the government and the common citizen, especially farmers and rural residents. From land and farmer registrations to the implementation of various government welfare schemes, these officers shoulder a wide range of responsibilities. Their efficiency, responsiveness, and approachability directly influence public trust in the administration, he added.

Swami stressed the importance of continuous training to keep officers updated on the latest government resolutions, rules, and technological advancements. He said that the adoption of digital tools and e-governance platforms can significantly reduce delays, improve transparency, and ensure that benefits reach eligible beneficiaries in a timely manner.

Highlighting the need for proactive public engagement, Swami urged officers to maintain regular communication with citizens and resolve grievances promptly. He added that capacity-building initiatives such as this training programme play a key role in strengthening administrative systems and ensuring better service delivery at the grassroots level.

