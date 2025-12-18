Defections Dominate Latur Civic Poll Discourse As Municipal Elections Near

Latur City Municipal Corporation (LCMC) | File Photo | Representational Image

Latur: With the civic election drumbeat growing louder, political discourse in Latur has shifted sharply from development to defections, signalling a fiercely contested municipal battle ahead. As many as 70 seats across 18 wards are up for grabs, and aspirants have already begun knocking on voters’ doors, setting the stage for a high-stakes contest.

The last Latur Municipal Corporation election was held on April 19, 2017, when the BJP and Congress were locked in a direct face-off. The BJP emerged on top with 36 seats, narrowly crossing the majority mark in the 70-member House, while Congress followed closely with 33 seats. The NCP was reduced to just one seat.

For the first two-and-a-half years, the BJP held the mayor’s post, but shifting loyalties later altered the power equation. Congress wrested control, with Vikrant Gojamgunde becoming mayor, while BJP’s Chandrakant Birajdar served as deputy mayor through a political understanding.

As the new election approaches, almost all parties, including Congress, BJP, both factions of the NCP, both Shiv Senas, and the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, are signalling intent to contest independently, a trend seen in 2017 as well.

Political churn has intensified ahead of the polls. Former BJP mayor Suresh Pawar has quit the BJP to join the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, while former Congress mayor Vikrant Gojamgunde, who held office for two-and-a-half years, has exited the Congress to align with the NCP led by Ajit Pawar. The exit of both former mayors from their respective parties has fuelled intense speculation. Defections involving senior Congress leaders, including former municipal council chief Laxman Kamble and Girish Patil, are also being widely discussed. Kamble and Patil have joined the BJP. Former deputy mayor Chandrakant Birajdar has joined the NCP (Ajit Pawar faction).

The State Election Commission has announced the long-awaited election programme for municipal corporations. After a delay of nearly three years, polling for the Latur Municipal Corporation will be held on January 15, 2026. Counting will take place the following day. Political parties, which had been waiting for clarity, have now sprung into full campaign mode.

From the days of the municipal council to the first two terms of the municipal corporation, Congress had dominated Latur’s civic body until 2017. After Latur was upgraded to a municipal corporation on October 25, 2011, the first general election was held on April 20, 2012.

Under the leadership of the late former Chief Minister Vilasrao Deshmukh, Congress swept 51 seats, while the BJP failed to open its account. The NCP emerged as the principal opposition with 13 seats, followed by Shiv Sena (4) and RPI (Athawale) with two.

However, the political tide turned dramatically in 2017. Riding the post-2014 BJP surge across the state and the country, the party breached Congress’ long-held bastion in Latur. From zero in 2012, the BJP jumped to 36 seats in 2017, an upset attributed to strategic planning by then Guardian Minister Sambhaji Patil Nilangekar. Congress slipped to 33 seats, while other parties failed to make a mark.

Both previous civic elections were fought independently by major parties. This time, however, internal splits and realignments are expected to reshape the contest. Congress and the BJP face challenges not just from each other, but also from both Shiv Sena factions, both NCP groups, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, RPI, BSP, and AIMIM.

While senior leaders have hinted at alliances under the Mahayuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi banners, the real picture in Latur will depend on seat-sharing arrangements, particularly how Congress accommodates the Sharad Pawar-led NCP and the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, and how many seats the BJP concedes to its allies.

Past Results at a Glance

2012: Congress 51, BJP 0, NCP 13, Shiv Sena 4, RPI 2

2017: BJP 36, Congress 33, NCP 1, Shiv Sena 0, RPI 0

Over 3.21 lakh voters to exercise franchise

A total of 3,21,354 voters across 18 wards will exercise their franchise in the upcoming polls. With shifting loyalties, fractured alliances, and a crowded field, Latur is bracing for one of its most closely fought municipal elections yet.