To Tackle Leopard Menace, Forest Dept Plans Permanent Rescue Centres In Nashik, Rahuri |

The forest department has taken an important step to solve the problems arising from the increasing human-leopard conflict in Nashik by setting up permanent leopard rescue centres in the city, and Rahuri in Ahmednagar district has been sent to the state government and will be implemented soon, informed Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) G. Mallikarjuna.

With this decision, animals displaced due to leopard attacks will get permanent shelter instead of temporary treatment centres. Also, four wildlife rapid response teams will be set up in the Nashik district, which will enable immediate response to leopard attacks.

Two children died due to leopard attacks in Vadnera Dumala, Sinnar and Dindori talukas of Nashik taluka recently. After this, angry villagers marched on the forest department offices. Taking these incidents seriously, Mallikarjun has sent a proposal to the state government.

According to this proposal, separate rescue centres for leopards will be set up in Nashik and Rahuri. In these centres, leopards that pose a threat to human life will be kept in cages permanently.

At present, such animals are sent to Sanjay Gandhi National Park or Manikdoh Rescue Centre in Junnar, but the capacity there has been exhausted. Due to this, there is a need for new centres.

An expert committee has been formed in Nashik and Ahmednagar districts to implement this proposal. Wildlife experts will soon study the forest areas of Igatpuri, Sinnar, Trimbakeshwar, Dindori, Yeola in Nashik district and Sangamner, Kopargaon and Rahuri in Ahmednagar district.

After this study, a research report will be submitted to the forest department. Two separate proposals have been prepared for the two districts, which have been sent to the state and central governments.

Mallikarjuna said that he is following up on this. He also mentioned that this work will be expedited with the collaboration of the Wildlife Conservation Society.

Explaining the difference between a rescue centre and a transit treatment centre (TTC), Mallikarjuna said that injured wild animals, birds and reptiles are treated in a TTC, while animals that pose a threat to human life are kept permanently in a rescue centre.

In Nashik, more than 20 leopards have been rescued so far in 2025, and seven people have died in leopard attacks. Recent rescue operations in Vadnera and Pimpalgaon-Khamb areas are examples of this. It is expected that these new centres will provide local solutions and reduce human-wildlife conflict.

The decision has been welcomed by villagers and environmentalists, who have expressed appreciation for the effective measures taken by the forest department to address the growing conflict. It is being said that this will increase the safety of rural areas in Nashik and Ahmednagar districts.