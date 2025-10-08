 Frustrated Over Caregiving, Son Strangles 85-Year-Old Bedridden Mother To Death In Nashik
Prashant NikaleUpdated: Wednesday, October 08, 2025, 05:32 PM IST
Two shocking incidents that tarnish the sacred relationship of mother-son have come to light in Nashik city. In one of these incidents, a mentally ill son brutally strangled his 85-year-old bedridden mother. The police were also shocked when he confessed to the police that he was frustrated with serving his mother.

This heartbreaking incident took place at Ashtavinayaknagar near Bhagwa Chowk, Jail Road, Nashik Road. Yashodabai Muralidhar Patil (85), a resident of this place, was bedridden due to illness.

Her son Arvind alias Balu Muralidhar Patil (57) lived with them. Although Balu was married, his wife had left him due to mental illness, so only the mother and son lived in the house.

On Tuesday night, Balu strangled his mother, Yashodabai, with his hands. After this, without any fear, he himself went to the Nashik Road police station and confessed to the police, "I killed my mother."

Immediate investigation by the police:

 The police did not believe Balu's words at first. However, the Nashik Road police, realising the seriousness of the incident, immediately reached the scene in a police vehicle. As soon as the information about the incident was received, Assistant Commissioner of Police Dr Sachin Bari and Police Inspector Jitendra Sapkale also immediately arrived. 

When they entered the house and inspected it, they found Yashodabai lying dead on the bed. The police immediately questioned the surrounding residents and registered a case against Balu, and arrested him.

