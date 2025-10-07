'Signing Off From Life': 17-Year-Old Engineering Student Dies By Suicide In Nashik After Venting Frustration On Instagram | File Pic (Representative Image)

Nashik: A 17-year-old engineering student committed suicide on the campus of his college here after venting his frustration with life on social media, police said on Tuesday.

About The Case

The deceased, identified as Ayush Chavan, was a student at an engineering college in Gangapur Road area of the city.

At around 7.45 am on October 4, Chavan jumped off the 5th floor of his college building. He was rushed to a private hospital with severe head and chest injuries, where he died during treatment.

Notably, before taking the extreme step, Chavan had expressed his desire to end life on Instagram, police said.

"Friends, this is the last time. I don't have any dreams or aims to achieve in life. I am fed up with my life. So, signing off from life", he stated.

A case of accidental death has been registered at Gangapur police station.

