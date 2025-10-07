Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi Urges Centre To Release Education Funds Without Political Bias

Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi | X @Tamilithayan

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi urged the Union Government on Tuesday to release funds for education schemes without political considerations or delay.

Speaking to reporters after inaugurating the handball tournament of the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Trophy School Games at the Anna Stadium in Trichy, Poyyamozhi said the portal for Right to Education (RTE) applications had crashed and the issue was being examined. The government would consider extending the deadline if required, he added.

The Minister pointed out that the Union Government had not allocated RTE funds for the past two years, depriving nearly 60,000 students of benefits. However, the State Government had stepped in to provide the required funds, he noted.

"From now on, the Union Government must ensure that funds meant for education are released on time, without political bias," Minister Mahesh said.

Trichy District Collector Saravanan, sports officials and others were present at the event.Earlier, on September 30, amid the ongoing investigation of the Karur stampede that occurred during a rally held by the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) claiming over 41 lives, Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh said that strict action would be taken against all those found responsible.

"An inquiry commission headed by a retired judge has been formed. If lapses are found, strict action will be taken against those responsible," Mahesh said while addressing the reporters on Tuesday.

Furthermore, Mahesh stated that students should focus on their studies."Students must focus on their studies. Life is most important; following leaders comes only after that," he said.

