Students In Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar's Rural ZP School Speak Fluent Japanese, Learns High-Tech Robotics Education; Here's How | Instagram @sidiously_

Maharashtra: In a heart-warming video going viral on social media, students from a ZP school in Gadiwat Village, from Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, were seen speaking Japanese fluently, while some of them performed high-tech robotic experiments inside the school with the help and guidance of their teachers. Instagram creator @Siddhesh Lokare shed light on this gem school in his vlog from a popular fundraising content series.

Siddhesh Lokare is on a mission to help document 30 schools across the entire Maharashtra and wants to raise funds to support these schools. On his 12th day of exploring schools, he visited this Government school in Gadiwat village, where he was stunned by getting a Japanese-style welcome from students.

WATCH VIDEO:

The students in the school mentioned in the vlog said that they learnt the Japanese language in the school. And they are keen to go to Japan one day to further their careers. In another clip, students were also seen handling robotic devices made by themselves with the help of teachers. Some of them also showed their experiments, which truly amazed the vlogger as well as the netizens.

Going further, the students have also started developing their own video games using coding languages. School's teacher and strong pillar, Navpute sir, expressed that he wants to rank the school in the top five in the entire city by 2030. He also said that he wants advanced-level laboratories in his school.

Siddhesh Lokare's Mission

The Instagram creator is on a scooter journey to raise ₹3 Crore and document 30 schools across the entire Maharashtra that are in super bad condition. With these funds, he is aiming to provide new buildings, toilets, clean water, basic facilities, and educational sponsorship to around 30,000+ kids.