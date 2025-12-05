'Gadho Ki Parliament Mein Aur Ek...': Netizens React As Donkey Crashes Into Pakistani Assembly Hall Mid-Session | WATCH | X @mog_russEN

A bizarre and amusing incident unfolded inside Pakistan’s Parliament when a donkey unexpectedly walked into the Senate chamber during a live session, leaving lawmakers stunned. The upper house was in the middle of proceedings when the animal casually wandered in, causing momentary chaos and an eruption of laughter among members.

Security personnel immediately rushed to remove the donkey, but the intruder appeared unfazed and sprinted back inside, bumping into several MPs before being escorted out again. The entire episode was captured on camera and quickly went viral across social media platforms.

Senate Chairman Yousaf Raza Gillani joined in on the humour, remarking, “Even the animals want a say in our laws,” a comment that sparked applause and added to the light-hearted atmosphere inside the house.

Following the incident, security officials launched an internal inquiry to determine how the animal breached the premises. Initial reports suggest that an unsecured service corridor may have allowed the donkey to stray in from nearby stables. The lapse has revived concerns over long-standing warnings regarding weak perimeter security at the Parliament House.

Social media users reacted swiftly, turning the incident into a meme fest. One user wrote, "gadho ki parliament mai ekk aur gadha aa gaya."

While another user commented, "He'll go among his own people, had gone to meet family members, friends were there, wanted to say something to them."

"That donkey saw his home. Missed his family members, what else," one user wrote. While one user commented, "Someone else was sitting in his seat. That is why he is angry."

The incident also drew parallels with a similar breach in 2023, when a stray dog entered the premises. While the donkey’s unexpected appearance brought laughter, it also highlighted the need for tighter security measures at one of the country’s most important legislative institutions.