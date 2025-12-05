 'Gadho Ki Parliament Mein Aur Ek...': Netizens React As Donkey Crashes Into Pakistani Assembly Hall Mid-Session | WATCH
e-Paper Get App
HomeViral'Gadho Ki Parliament Mein Aur Ek...': Netizens React As Donkey Crashes Into Pakistani Assembly Hall Mid-Session | WATCH

'Gadho Ki Parliament Mein Aur Ek...': Netizens React As Donkey Crashes Into Pakistani Assembly Hall Mid-Session | WATCH

A bizarre and amusing incident unfolded inside Pakistan’s Parliament when a donkey unexpectedly walked into the Senate chamber during a live session, leaving lawmakers stunned. The upper house was in the middle of proceedings when the animal casually wandered in, causing momentary chaos and an eruption of laughter among members.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Friday, December 05, 2025, 03:52 PM IST
article-image
'Gadho Ki Parliament Mein Aur Ek...': Netizens React As Donkey Crashes Into Pakistani Assembly Hall Mid-Session | WATCH | X @mog_russEN

A bizarre and amusing incident unfolded inside Pakistan’s Parliament when a donkey unexpectedly walked into the Senate chamber during a live session, leaving lawmakers stunned. The upper house was in the middle of proceedings when the animal casually wandered in, causing momentary chaos and an eruption of laughter among members.

Security personnel immediately rushed to remove the donkey, but the intruder appeared unfazed and sprinted back inside, bumping into several MPs before being escorted out again. The entire episode was captured on camera and quickly went viral across social media platforms.

WATCH VIDEO:

Senate Chairman Yousaf Raza Gillani joined in on the humour, remarking, “Even the animals want a say in our laws,” a comment that sparked applause and added to the light-hearted atmosphere inside the house.

FPJ Shorts
Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 1 Early Trends: Ranveer Singh's Film Crosses 10Cr Mark, Aims For 15Cr
Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 1 Early Trends: Ranveer Singh's Film Crosses 10Cr Mark, Aims For 15Cr
Clean Max Enviro Energy Files Updated DRHP For ₹5,200 Crore IPO, Issue Likely To Open In 3rd Week Of December
Clean Max Enviro Energy Files Updated DRHP For ₹5,200 Crore IPO, Issue Likely To Open In 3rd Week Of December
Maharashtra Congress Demands White Paper As Mahayuti Govt Completes One Year
Maharashtra Congress Demands White Paper As Mahayuti Govt Completes One Year
'Tiny Burj Khalifa': Indian Boy Steals Show At Fancy Dress Competition In Dubai, Appears As World's Tallest Tower | WATCH
'Tiny Burj Khalifa': Indian Boy Steals Show At Fancy Dress Competition In Dubai, Appears As World's Tallest Tower | WATCH

Following the incident, security officials launched an internal inquiry to determine how the animal breached the premises. Initial reports suggest that an unsecured service corridor may have allowed the donkey to stray in from nearby stables. The lapse has revived concerns over long-standing warnings regarding weak perimeter security at the Parliament House.

Social media users reacted swiftly, turning the incident into a meme fest. One user wrote, "gadho ki parliament mai ekk aur gadha aa gaya."

While another user commented, "He'll go among his own people, had gone to meet family members, friends were there, wanted to say something to them."

"That donkey saw his home. Missed his family members, what else," one user wrote. While one user commented, "Someone else was sitting in his seat. That is why he is angry."

The incident also drew parallels with a similar breach in 2023, when a stray dog entered the premises. While the donkey’s unexpected appearance brought laughter, it also highlighted the need for tighter security measures at one of the country’s most important legislative institutions.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Sword-Balancing Belly Dance': Chhattisgarh's 16-Year-Old Girl Amazes Netizens With Her Killer...

'Sword-Balancing Belly Dance': Chhattisgarh's 16-Year-Old Girl Amazes Netizens With Her Killer...

'Gadho Ki Parliament Mein Aur Ek...': Netizens React As Donkey Crashes Into Pakistani Assembly Hall...

'Gadho Ki Parliament Mein Aur Ek...': Netizens React As Donkey Crashes Into Pakistani Assembly Hall...

'This Is Criminal', Mumbai Couple Receives Criticism For 'Stealing Free Stuff From Hotel Stay' |...

'This Is Criminal', Mumbai Couple Receives Criticism For 'Stealing Free Stuff From Hotel Stay' |...

Raebareli School Sparks Outrage As Viral Video Shows Children Forced To Carry Bricks

Raebareli School Sparks Outrage As Viral Video Shows Children Forced To Carry Bricks

Newly-Wed Couple Attend Their Own Reception On Video Call As Their IndiGo Flight Gets Cancelled

Newly-Wed Couple Attend Their Own Reception On Video Call As Their IndiGo Flight Gets Cancelled